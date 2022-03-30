World Cup 2022: Top plays from USMNT vs. Costa Rica

FIFA Men's World Cup
17 mins ago

The United States Men’s National Team is on the brink of returning to the World Cup, with a match against Costa Rica on Wednesday.

The USMNT will qualify for the 2022 World Cup with a win, draw or loss by fewer than six goals.

Here are the top moments from Estadio Nacional:

Costa Rica vs. USMNT

The wait is over

It took a while, but points were finally scored when Juan Pablo Vargas got Costa Rica on the board in the 50th minute.

Costa Rica's strong contingent of followers made their presence felt after their national team took the lead against the United States.

Doubling up

Costa Rica wasn't satisfied with just one goal, adding another by way of Anthony Contreras in the 59th minute. 

Was it time for the U.S. to start sweating?

