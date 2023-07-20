FIFA Women's World Cup Women's World Cup Guide, Group G: Sweden, Italy, Argentina, South Africa Published Jul. 20, 2023 1:34 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Sweden is FIFA's No. 3-ranked team and the clear favorite to win Group G, leaving the three others to battle it out for the other knockout stage berth.

Here's a look at all four teams:

Argentina

Coach: Germán Portanova

Highest finish: Group stage (2003, 2007, 2019)

2019 finish: Group stage

Key players: Estefanía Banini, Vanina Correa, Mariana Larroquette

What we're excited to watch: Argentina narrowly missed out on advancing in 2019, but that experience could pay off Down Under.

What success looks like: Getting to the knockout phase for the first time.

Achilles' heel: Defense. La Albiceleste can be leaky against elite foes; last fall, they fell to Spain and Canada by combined 9-0 scorelines.

X-Factor: Confidence. Argentina comes enters the World Cup undefeated in 2023 with a 5-0-1 record, including a pair of victories over World Cup co-host New Zealand.

Italy

Coach: Milena Bertolini

Highest finish: Quarterfinals (1991, 2019)

2019 finish: Quarters

Key players: Valentina Bergamaschi, Valentina Cernoia, Laura Giuliani

What we're excited to watch: Can Le Azzurre build on its showing at France 2019 and reach the final four for the first time?

What success looks like: While the semis are the goal, simply advancing would suffice after a disappointing group stage exit at last summer's Euros.

Achilles' heel: Scoring. The six forwards summoned by Bertolini for this World Cup have just one goal between them.

X-Factor: Cernoia. With more than 60 caps, the 32-year-old midfielder is her team's most experienced member, and her 14 international goals are more than double the number scored by the rest of of her squad combined.

South Africa

Coach: Desiree Ellis

Highest finish: Group stage (2019)

2019 finish: Group stage

Key players: Thembi Kgatlana, Noko Matlou, Jermaine Seoposenwe

What we're excited to watch: After making their debut in France, Banyana Banyana should be far better prepared this time around.

What success looks like: Even earning a point would be an improvement after going 0-3 four years ago.

Achilles' heel: Defense. South Africa has conceded three or more goals in half of their last six games, including a 5-0 loss to Botswana earlier this month.

X-Factor: The South Africans can score if they get chances; Kgatlana, Matlou, Seoposenwe have more than 100 international goals between them.

Sweden

Coach: Peter Gerhardsson

Highest finish: Second (2003)

2019 finish: Third

Key players: Kosovare Asllani, Stina Blackstenius, Fridolina Rolfö

What we're excited to watch: If Sweden is to make it to the final for the second time, it will likely have to go through the tournament favorite Americans in the knockout stage.

What success looks like: For the best team never to win a major tournament, nothing less than hoisting the trophy will do.

Achilles' heel: History. After so many near misses — including missing what would've been the gold medal-winning penalty kick at the last Olympics — one has to wonder if the Swedes truly believe they can prevail.

X-Factor: Forwards. Blackstenius, Rolfö, and Lina Hurtig are among the most prolific scorers in the women's game.

Doug McIntyre is a soccer writer for FOX Sports. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports and he has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Follow him on Twitter @ ByDougMcIntyre .

