Women's World Cup Guide, Group G: Sweden, Italy, Argentina, South Africa
Sweden is FIFA's No. 3-ranked team and the clear favorite to win Group G, leaving the three others to battle it out for the other knockout stage berth.
Here's a look at all four teams:
Coach: Germán Portanova
Highest finish: Group stage (2003, 2007, 2019)
2019 finish: Group stage
Key players: Estefanía Banini, Vanina Correa, Mariana Larroquette
What we're excited to watch: Argentina narrowly missed out on advancing in 2019, but that experience could pay off Down Under.
What success looks like: Getting to the knockout phase for the first time.
Achilles' heel: Defense. La Albiceleste can be leaky against elite foes; last fall, they fell to Spain and Canada by combined 9-0 scorelines.
X-Factor: Confidence. Argentina comes enters the World Cup undefeated in 2023 with a 5-0-1 record, including a pair of victories over World Cup co-host New Zealand.
Coach: Milena Bertolini
Highest finish: Quarterfinals (1991, 2019)
2019 finish: Quarters
Key players: Valentina Bergamaschi, Valentina Cernoia, Laura Giuliani
What we're excited to watch: Can Le Azzurre build on its showing at France 2019 and reach the final four for the first time?
What success looks like: While the semis are the goal, simply advancing would suffice after a disappointing group stage exit at last summer's Euros.
Achilles' heel: Scoring. The six forwards summoned by Bertolini for this World Cup have just one goal between them.
X-Factor: Cernoia. With more than 60 caps, the 32-year-old midfielder is her team's most experienced member, and her 14 international goals are more than double the number scored by the rest of of her squad combined.
Coach: Desiree Ellis
Highest finish: Group stage (2019)
2019 finish: Group stage
Key players: Thembi Kgatlana, Noko Matlou, Jermaine Seoposenwe
What we're excited to watch: After making their debut in France, Banyana Banyana should be far better prepared this time around.
What success looks like: Even earning a point would be an improvement after going 0-3 four years ago.
Achilles' heel: Defense. South Africa has conceded three or more goals in half of their last six games, including a 5-0 loss to Botswana earlier this month.
X-Factor: The South Africans can score if they get chances; Kgatlana, Matlou, Seoposenwe have more than 100 international goals between them.
Coach: Peter Gerhardsson
Highest finish: Second (2003)
2019 finish: Third
Key players: Kosovare Asllani, Stina Blackstenius, Fridolina Rolfö
What we're excited to watch: If Sweden is to make it to the final for the second time, it will likely have to go through the tournament favorite Americans in the knockout stage.
What success looks like: For the best team never to win a major tournament, nothing less than hoisting the trophy will do.
Achilles' heel: History. After so many near misses — including missing what would've been the gold medal-winning penalty kick at the last Olympics — one has to wonder if the Swedes truly believe they can prevail.
X-Factor: Forwards. Blackstenius, Rolfö, and Lina Hurtig are among the most prolific scorers in the women's game.
Doug McIntyre is a soccer writer for FOX Sports. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports and he has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Follow him on Twitter @ByDougMcIntyre.
2023 Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch, TV channel, dates, results
2023 Golden Boot odds: Women's World Cup top scorers favorites
2023 Women's World Cup odds: Four ways to bet on the USWNT Down Under
USWNT deserves more respect as an all-time dynasty
Japan beats USA in thrilling final: Women's World Cup Moment No. 3
Women's World Cup roundtable: Which team poses biggest threat to USWNT?
Women's World Cup 2023 odds: USA favored to win it all Down Under
Lionel Messi takes field with Inter Miami teammates for first time since signing
Sophia Smith pays tribute to her late friend ahead of World Cup opener
