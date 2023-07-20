FIFA Women's World Cup
Women's World Cup Guide, Group G: Sweden, Italy, Argentina, South Africa
FIFA Women's World Cup

Women's World Cup Guide, Group G: Sweden, Italy, Argentina, South Africa

Published Jul. 20, 2023 1:34 a.m. ET
Doug McIntyre
Doug McIntyre
Soccer Journalist

Sweden is FIFA's No. 3-ranked team and the clear favorite to win Group G, leaving the three others to battle it out for the other knockout stage berth.  

Here's a look at all four teams: 

Argentina  

Coach: Germán Portanova 
Highest finish: Group stage (2003, 2007, 2019) 
2019 finish: Group stage
Key players: Estefanía Banini, Vanina Correa, Mariana Larroquette 

ADVERTISEMENT

What we're excited to watch: Argentina narrowly missed out on advancing in 2019, but that experience could pay off Down Under.  

What success looks like: Getting to the knockout phase for the first time.  

Achilles' heel: Defense. La Albiceleste can be leaky against elite foes; last fall, they fell to Spain and Canada by combined 9-0 scorelines.  

X-Factor: Confidence. Argentina comes enters the World Cup undefeated in 2023 with a 5-0-1 record, including a pair of victories over World Cup co-host New Zealand.

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Argentina Team Preview with Alexi Lalas

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Argentina Team Preview with Alexi Lalas

Italy  

Coach: Milena Bertolini 
Highest finish: Quarterfinals (1991, 2019) 
2019 finish: Quarters
Key players: Valentina Bergamaschi, Valentina Cernoia, Laura Giuliani 

What we're excited to watch: Can Le Azzurre build on its showing at France 2019 and reach the final four for the first time?  

What success looks like: While the semis are the goal, simply advancing would suffice after a disappointing group stage exit at last summer's Euros.  

Achilles' heel: Scoring. The six forwards summoned by Bertolini for this World Cup have just one goal between them.  

X-Factor: Cernoia. With more than 60 caps, the 32-year-old midfielder is her team's most experienced member, and her 14 international goals are more than double the number scored by the rest of of her squad combined.

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Italy Team Preview with Alexi Lalas

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Italy Team Preview with Alexi Lalas

South Africa 

Coach: Desiree Ellis
Highest finish: Group stage (2019) 
2019 finish: Group stage 
Key players: Thembi Kgatlana, Noko Matlou, Jermaine Seoposenwe 

What we're excited to watch: After making their debut in France,  Banyana Banyana should be far better prepared this time around.  

What success looks like: Even earning a point would be an improvement after going 0-3 four years ago.  

Achilles' heel: Defense. South Africa has conceded three or more goals in half of their last six games, including a 5-0 loss to Botswana earlier this month.  

X-Factor: The South Africans can score if they get chances; Kgatlana, Matlou, Seoposenwe have more than 100 international goals between them.

Sweden 

Coach: Peter Gerhardsson 
Highest finish: Second (2003) 
2019 finish: Third  
Key players: Kosovare Asllani, Stina Blackstenius, Fridolina Rolfö

What we're excited to watch: If Sweden is to make it to the final for the second time, it will likely have to go through the tournament favorite Americans in the knockout stage.  

What success looks like: For the best team never to win a major tournament, nothing less than hoisting the trophy will do.  

Achilles' heel: History. After so many near misses — including missing what would've been the gold medal-winning penalty kick at the last Olympics — one has to wonder if the Swedes truly believe they can prevail.   

X-Factor: Forwards. Blackstenius, Rolfö, and Lina Hurtig are among the most prolific scorers in the women's game.

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Sweden Team Preview with Alexi Lalas

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Sweden Team Preview with Alexi Lalas

Doug McIntyre is a soccer writer for FOX Sports. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports and he has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Follow him on Twitter @ByDougMcIntyre.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
FIFA Women's World Cup
share
Get more from FIFA Women's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Madden 99 Club: Cowboys' Zack Martin is first guard to earn honor in 20 years

Madden 99 Club: Cowboys' Zack Martin is first guard to earn honor in 20 years

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes