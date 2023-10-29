USWNT Friendlies USWNT finds old form with young players in 3-0 win over Colombia Published Oct. 29, 2023 8:12 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The United States women's national team looked a bit more like its old self in a 3-0 win over Colombia on Sunday.

After a dull performance two days ago that resulted in a scoreless tie against Las Cafeteras, the USWNT was energetic, ruthless and rejuvenated — especially in the second half — thanks to an injection of young players who proved they're ready for the international stage.

Mia Fishel and Jaedyn Shaw, both earning their second caps, scored their first goals for the U.S., and captain Lindsey Horan hit a beautiful one-touch banger that made the crowd at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego roar.

In her final match as the USWNT's interim head coach, Twila Kilgore showed off what could very well be the future of this team. At one point in the second half, the forward line was composed of 18-year-olds Shaw and Alyssa Thompson with Fishel playing in the No. 9 spot.

The Americans struggled to find the back of the net in the first half. Alex Morgan, who has only scored two goals for the U.S. this calendar year and didn't score once at this summer's World Cup, had an early shot saved by Colombia goalkeeper Natalia Giraldo. Sophia Smith was back in the starting lineup for the first time since the World Cup (due to injury) but didn't have any clear scoring opportunities.

After halftime, the vibe changed. Fishel and Shaw were in, and less than 10 minutes into the half, the USWNT started scoring.

Here are additional takeaways from Sunday's match:

Play of the game

Captain Lindsey Horan's beauty of a goal.

In the 62nd minute, Emily Fox streaked down the right sideline and sent the ball in front of the goal, and Horan volleyed it home with ease.

After failing to score in the USWNT's first friendly against Colombia on Thursday, it finally found the back of the net.

Turning point

Subbing Fishel and Shaw up front after halftime. Fishel, 22, came on for Morgan while Shaw, 18, came on for Smith (who was on a minutes restriction). The two young forwards added an immediate spark.

For example, in the 57th minute, Shaw sent a short corner to Emily Sonnett, who played a perfect ball into the box and a wide-open Fishel finished it with her head. It was her first international goal in just her second cap.

Then, in the 83rd minute, Shaw got her turn, tapping in a perfect pass from Thompson.

Key stat

In just their second international appearances, both Fishel and Shaw scored their first goals for the USWNT.

It was extra special because Fishel is from San Diego and was playing in front of her hometown crowd, while Shaw was playing in her home stadium since she plays for the NWSL's San Diego Wave.

What's next for the USWNT?

Hiring a head coach.

If everything goes according to Matt Crocker's plan, the USWNT will have a new boss sometime in the next several weeks. The U.S. Soccer sporting director told a group of reporters last month that his goal was to have this manager in place by the squad's next camp in December.

Who will this person be? That's still unclear. What we know is that the U.S. Soccer Federation, Crocker and the players all want the same thing: to be back on top of the soccer world and win major tournaments.

This summer's disappointing World Cup served as a wake-up call for the program when the USWNT was eliminated in the round of 16 after a dramatic penalty shootout vs. Sweden, marking the squad's earliest exit in major tournament history. Soon after, former head coach Vlatko Andonovski and U.S. Soccer parted ways.

In the aftermath, Crocker met with players and asked for feedback on the last four-year cycle and what they want in a new coach. And that's a leader who can develop and hone relationships, build trust, communicate and make critical in-game decisions. The USWNT also wants (and needs) to be more technical, creative and overall better in possessing the ball.

While there were criticisms during the September and October camps of Kilgore not playing younger players more or changing up lineups and formations, that responsibility is for the next coach to figure out. And with the Paris Olympics less than nine months away, there will be a lot of attention on how this all plays out.

Laken Litman covers college football, college basketball and soccer for FOX Sports. She previously wrote for Sports Illustrated, USA Today and The Indianapolis Star. She is the author of "Strong Like a Woman," published in spring 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Follow her on Twitter @LakenLitman.

