USMNT star Gio Reyna injured on first start in six months

United States Men's National Team star Giovanni Reyna's first start for Borussia Dortmund in nearly half a year ended in tears Sunday, as the American midfielder limped off the field with an apparent injury.

The 19-year-old, who plays as an attacking midfielder for the Bundesliga club, tearfully exited during Dortmund's match against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Reyna had only just returned from a right hamstring injury sustained while playing in a World Cup qualifier for the U.S. that kept him out for six months. His previous start in the Bundesliga was August 27 against Hoffenheim.

Reyna was replaced by Julian Brandt as Dortmund went on to rout Mönchengladbach, 6-0.

Dortmund coach Marco Rose said the club will do all it can to get Reyna back to his best.

"We'll get the boy back, and we'll give him every support because we need him, because he's an outstanding athlete, a great person," he said.

It remains to be seen what this means for the USMNT as it heads into its final window of World Cup qualifying, not to mention the World Cup itself should the Americans qualify.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

