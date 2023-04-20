United States
USMNT defender Joe Scally extends Gladbach contract to 2027
Published Apr. 20, 2023 1:48 p.m. ET

United States defender Joe Scally has extended his contract to stay at German club Borussia Mönchengladbach through the 2026-27 season. 

Gladbach said in a statement Thursday that the 20-year-old Scally extended his deal by one year. 

"Joe has developed really well with us," Gladbach sporting director Roland Virkus said. "He quickly made the transition from being a talented youngster in our under-23s to a regular for the first team, and even made the U.S. World Cup squad. This is a great example of the journey we want our promising youngsters signed from other clubs to take."

Scally joined Gladbach from New York City FC in January 2021 and played 15 times the club's under-23s in the fourth division. He made his Bundesliga debut in a 1-1 draw with defending champion Bayern Munich in August 2021 and has since gone on to make 56 league appearances for the team, as well as five in the German Cup. 

"The most important thing for me is to be playing regularly," said Scally, who has made four appearances for the United States. "Borussia give me the chance to do that and help my development as a player. The club presented me with a clear plan regarding my future."

This season, the Long Island native has played in all but two of Gladbach’s Bundesliga games so far. The team is currently 10th in the 18-team division with six rounds remaining. Gladbach hosts third-place Union Berlin on Sunday.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

