WCQ - CONCACAF Suriname vs. Puerto Rico: How to watch, time, TV channel, streaming for World Cup Qualifier Published Jun. 6, 2025 9:02 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Suriname hosts Puerto Rico in a 2026 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier, with both nations looking to gain an early edge in group play. Here’s everything you need to know to watch Suriname vs. Puerto Rico.

When is Suriname vs. Puerto Rico? How to Watch

Date: Friday, June 6, 2025

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Location: Franklin Essed Stadium, Paramaribo, Suriname

TV: FOX Deportes

Streaming: FOX Sports app, FOX Sports app, FOXSports.com

Which USMNT players can jump into starting XI before 2026 World Cup? | SOTU

ADVERTISEMENT

Suriname vs. Puerto Rico Head to Head

Suriname has played Puerto Rico a total of 2 times. Suriname has drawn 1 game and lost 1, with no wins in the series dating back to 2004.

Suriname vs. Puerto Rico Past Results

6/17/2023: Suriname 0, Puerto Rico 0 (CONCACAF Gold Cup)

11/26/2004: Puerto Rico 1, Suriname 1 (Caribbean Cup)

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Suriname

3/25: Suriname 1-0 Martinique (H)

3/21: Suriname 1-0 Martinique (A)

11/19: Suriname 0-3 Canada (A)

11/15: Suriname 0-1 Canada (H)

10/15: Suriname 5-1 Guyana (H)

Puerto Rico

3/25: Puerto Rico 0-2 Dominican Republic (A)

3/21: Puerto Rico 2-2 Dominican Republic (H)

11/18: Puerto Rico 0-3 Haiti (A)

11/15: Puerto Rico 5-1 Aruba (H)

10/14: Puerto Rico 2-1 Sint Maarten (H)

share

Get more from WCQ - CONCACAF Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more