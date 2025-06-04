WCQ - CONCACAF
Suriname vs. Puerto Rico: How to watch, time, TV channel, streaming for World Cup Qualifier

Published Jun. 6, 2025 9:02 a.m. ET

Suriname hosts Puerto Rico in a 2026 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier, with both nations looking to gain an early edge in group play. Here’s everything you need to know to watch Suriname vs. Puerto Rico.

When is Suriname vs. Puerto Rico? How to Watch

  • Date: Friday, June 6, 2025
  • Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Franklin Essed Stadium, Paramaribo, Suriname
  • TV: FOX Deportes
  • Streaming: FOX Sports app, FOXSports.com

Suriname vs. Puerto Rico Head to Head

Suriname has played Puerto Rico a total of 2 times. Suriname has drawn 1 game and lost 1, with no wins in the series dating back to 2004.

Suriname vs. Puerto Rico Past Results

  • 6/17/2023: Suriname 0, Puerto Rico 0 (CONCACAF Gold Cup)
  • 11/26/2004: Puerto Rico 1, Suriname 1 (Caribbean Cup)

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Suriname

  • 3/25: Suriname 1-0 Martinique (H)
  • 3/21: Suriname 1-0 Martinique (A)
  • 11/19: Suriname 0-3 Canada (A)
  • 11/15: Suriname 0-1 Canada (H)
  • 10/15: Suriname 5-1 Guyana (H)

Puerto Rico

  • 3/25: Puerto Rico 0-2 Dominican Republic (A)
  • 3/21: Puerto Rico 2-2 Dominican Republic (H)
  • 11/18: Puerto Rico 0-3 Haiti (A)
  • 11/15: Puerto Rico 5-1 Aruba (H)
  • 10/14: Puerto Rico 2-1 Sint Maarten (H)
