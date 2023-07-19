Saudi Pro League
Riyad Mahrez set to leave Man City, become latest star to move to Saudi Arabia
Saudi Pro League

Riyad Mahrez set to leave Man City, become latest star to move to Saudi Arabia

Updated Jul. 19, 2023 3:06 p.m. ET

Riyad Mahrez could be the latest big-name player heading to Saudi Arabia.

The Manchester City winger was not included Wednesday in a 25-man squad for the team’s preseason tour of Japan and South Korea amid reports he is joining Al-Ahli in a deal worth up to 30 million pounds ($38.7 million).

Mahrez was given permission not to go on the tour provided City received a bid that met its valuation of the Algeria international, who joined the club from Leicester in 2018.

City hasn’t officially confirmed the agreement of a deal for Mahrez with Al-Ahli, a Jeddah-based team that this offseason has already signed goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from Chelsea and striker Roberto Firmino following the end of his deal at Liverpool.

A slew of other top soccer stars have moved to Saudi Arabia's Pro League this offseason as the oil-rich kingdom embarks on an attempt to raise the profile of its league.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Saudi Pro League
Al Ahli
Riyad Mahrez
