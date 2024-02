English Premier League Reports that Erling Haaland is unhappy at Man City dismissed by Pep Guardiola Published Feb. 2, 2024 2:49 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Pep Guardiola says he has no reason to think Erling Haaland is unhappy at Manchester City.

The City manager was asked Friday about reports in the Spanish media that the 23-year-old Norway striker is frustrated in the northwest of England.

"I don't know, you have to ask the media from Madrid," Guardiola responded. "Maybe they have more info than we have. We don't have the feeling that he's unhappy. He was — because he could not play for two months injured."

Haaland returned in midweek from a foot injury in City's 3-1 win over Burnley in the English Premier League, coming on as a substitute. He's in line to start at Brentford on Monday.

"(The) important (thing) is he is happy," Guardiola said, "and when he is unhappy he will take his decision."

In a record scoring last season, Haaland helped City win a treble of titles: Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup.

The 6-foot-4 Haaland has 19 goals in 21 appearances this season. Even with his injury layoff, Haaland is still the co-leading scorer in the Premier League with 14.

The defending champions trail league-leading Liverpool by five points and have a game in hand. City could be poised for another extended winning streak now that Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne are back.

"He is ready," Guardiola said of Haaland possibly starting Monday. "Everyone is ready right now because they are not injured."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

