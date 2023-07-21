United States
President Joe Biden sends message of support for USWNT before World Cup opener
Published Jul. 21, 2023 2:28 p.m. ET

The United States women's national team finally takes the pitch in New Zealand Friday Night to begin in earnest its bid for an unprecedented third straight FIFA Women's World Cup title. Fans from all across the U.S. are sending their support, including one in particular from Washington, D.C.

"Today's game day. Go Team USA! You're going to do this," President Joe Biden said in a video posted to his official Twitter account Friday morning.

Biden has lent his support to the USWNT several times before. He and First Lady Jill Biden were part of the group of celebrities that joined in the team's official roster unveiling last month. Biden also gave USWNT star Megan Rapinoe the Presidential Medal of Freedom last year for her excellence on the soccer field and social-justice advocacy off it.

Rapinoe has announced she is retiring at the end of 2023, and this World Cup will be her last international tournament.

Biden also called into a U.S. Men's National Team meeting last November before that squad kicked off the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup in Qatar.

The USWNT opens the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup vs. Vietnam in Eden Park, New Zealand at 9 p.m. ET Friday. Catch every moment live on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

United States
Megan Rapinoe
FIFA Women's World Cup
