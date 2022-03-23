FIFA Men's World Cup Soccer odds: How to bet U.S.-Mexico World Cup qualifier 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The United States Men's National Team will play Mexico in a CONCACAF World Cup qualifier Thursday night at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Here's everything you need to know about the key soccer qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar — the odds and total over/under (with all odds via FOX Bet ).

United States vs. Mexico (10 p.m. ET Thursday, CBSSN)

Moneyline: United States +290 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $39 total); Mexico -118 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total)

Draw: +205 (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 2.5 goals scored by both teams combined (over +125, bet $10 to win $22.50 total; under -182, bet $10 to win $15.49 total)

The U.S. men travel to Mexico City, a place that has not been kind to the Americans. The USMNT is 0-16-3 all-time at Estadio Azteca, which is 7,000 feet above sea level.

The USMNT is trying to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 2014.

FOX Sports soccer writer Doug McIntyre said U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter could rest several starters in advance of Sunday’s must-win home match against Panama. McIntyre expects regulars Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams and Tim Weah to be in the lineup with other key players Brenden Aaronson, Sergino Dest and Weston McKennie injured.

"Whoever plays, the goal will be to nullify Mexico’s attack," McIntyre said. "El Tri has struggled to score at home, and a tie at Estadio Azteca would be a great result for the U.S. So expect the Americans to sit deep defensively and try to spring wingers Pulisic and Weah on counterattacks when those opportunities come."

FOX Bet senior U.S. trader Paul O’Donoghue pointed out Mexico is unbeaten at Estadio Azteca since 2013.

"U.S. vs. Mexico is a pivotal game for both teams in their quest to get to Qatar," O'Donoghue said. "Luckily for Mexico and less so for the USMNT, the high altitude and large crowd will play an important role if Mexico are to prevail, given that the U.S. team has won their last three games against Mexico, and under dramatic circumstances, too, all of which came in 2021 and were played on U.S. soil."

O'Donoghue is predicting a 1-0 loss for the U.S., which is battling injuries.

"The advantage is all Mexico’s here, their players are much more senior and experienced compared to the youthful stars rising in the U.S.," O'Donoghue explained. "We believe El Tri will be too strong for the Americans and will prevail in a low scoring game."

The USMNT finishes qualifying against Panama on Sunday (7:30 p.m. ET on FS1) in Orlando, Fla., and at Costa Rica on March 30.

The USMNT finishes qualifying against Panama on Sunday (7:30 p.m. ET on FS1) in Orlando, Fla., and at Costa Rica on March 30.

