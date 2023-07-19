FIFA Women's World Cup New Zealand-Norway, Australia-Ireland predictions, picks by Chris "The Bear" Fallica Updated Jul. 19, 2023 12:16 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is here, so this means that fans and bettors are in for an exciting few weeks of incredible competition — and you can watch all the action on FOX and FOX Sports app.

Throughout the tournament, I'll be giving you my best bets for these matchups. So let's dive into a couple of wagers I'm making for Matchday 1.

Australia to keep a clean sheet (-122)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the best opportunity Australia has to make a deep run.

Yes, there’s pressure to get three points in an opening match which you are close to a $4 favorite, but I do feel confident Ireland will have trouble scoring. And that's because outside of Katie McCabe and Denise O’Sullivan, there likely aren’t many scoring candidates.

PICK: Australia -122 clean sheet (bet $10 to win $18.20 total)

Alexi Lalas' State of the Union Make sure to check out Alexi Lalas' State of the Union Podcast presented by State Farm for the best 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup coverage!

New Zealand/Norway both teams to score (No -128)

The goal here for New Zealand is simple: try to get out with a 1-0 or 2-0 loss at worst. The Ferns should expect to beat the Philippines, and then second place should come down to the match with Switzerland. Norway will be buoyed by the return of Ada Hegerberg and should get the full three points against the co-hosts here. But expect New Zealand to limit scoring chances and put itself in a position to advance out of the group.

PICK: No -128 to both New Zealand/Norway scoring (bet $10 to win $17.81)

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

share