Molino Powers Minnesota FC Past Sporting KC

Sporting Kansas City entered its matchup with Minnesota United FC as the top seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

Minnesota didn't seem to get the memo that it was the underdog.

After a dominant 3-0 win over Sporting KC, fourth-seeded Minnesota will now advance to face the second-seeded Seattle Sounders in the Western Conference Final on Monday night.

Luckily for the Loons and their fans, there was no drama on Thursday night, as Minnesota scored all three of its goals before halftime, two of which belonged to Kevin Molino.

Then, Bakaye Dibassy finished the show in the 39th minute.

The performance from Molino set the social media world ablaze, getting reaction from various other players on Twitter.

Despite being the lower-seed heading into Monday, Minnesota is on fire, and the Sounders will not be favored to make it to the MLS Cup in the eyes of most.

Regardless of whether its the underdog or the favorite, Minnesota has proven it is a force to be reckoend with, making Monday night's Western Conference Final must-see tv.

