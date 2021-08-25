MLS All-Star Game: Top moments from MLS vs. Liga MX

MLS
The stars were out Wednesday in Los Angeles, specifically at Banc of California Stadium, the site of the MLS All-Star Game between Major League Soccer and Liga MX.

It was an event unlike anything seen before in the sport, as two rival leagues went head-to-head with their very best players for regional bragging rights.

After a back-and-forth battle, the MLS All-Stars came out on top after a penalty shootout.

Speaking of bragging rights, the Mexican league struck the first blow of the week's competition, winning the Skills Challenge on Tuesday. 

For more info on how that went down, plus everything else you need to know about this massive event, check out this primer.

Here are the top moments from Wednesday's spectacle:

The starting XIs were announced not long before game time.

The national anthem and flyover got everyone in the stadium ready to go.

In the pregame, Chicharito shared his thoughts on the growing rivalry between the two leagues.

Finally, it was time for the main event.

After a close attempt by MLS in the first few minutes …

… Liga MX got on the board first with a goal from Jonathan Rodriguez.

The MLS All-Stars continued to challenge but had nothing to show for it at halftime.

Thankfully, there was plenty more action to come.

Early in the second half, the MLS squad got an equalizer from Jesús Murillo

Also worth noting: Football of another kind was represented Wednesday as well.

After extra time, the score remained 1-1, sending the match to a penalty shootout.

After letting in the first goal, Matt Turner came up huge for the MLS squad, denying two shots from Liga MX All-Stars.

Then, with a chance to win it for the MLS on the fourth penalty kick, Nani missed on his shot. It came down to Ricardo Pepi to win the shootout on the final attempt.

And he did!

For his valiant efforts in goal, Turner was named the game's MVP.

And the MLS squad celebrated their victory.

