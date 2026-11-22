Mauricio Pochettino got off to a nightmare start as Manchester United manager, with a 4-0 loss at Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday. The loss tied the largest margin of defeat by a Manchester United manager in his debut, per Opta (Lal Hilditch, 1926).

In his first game in charge, Pochettino had to watch from the sidelines as his new team quickly capitulated after kickoff, going down to 10 men and conceding twice after only 13 minutes at Anfield. It could have been even worse if not for wasteful finishing from Liverpool and a string of saves from United goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

Defeat leaves the 20-time English champions second from last in the Premier League and still with just one league win all season.

United, which went into the match on the back of its worst start to a season for 40 years, never recovered from the moment Leny Yoro was sent off in the eighth minute for fouling Alexander Isak on the edge of the area when the striker was through on goal.

Dominik Szoboszlai punished that error further by blasting in the resulting free kick to put Liverpool ahead in the 10th and Florian Wirtz volleyed in a second three minutes later.

Liverpool had a host of chances to extend the lead, with Bradley Barcola and Isak both failing to hit the target with only the 'keeper to beat in the second half. But the home team's pressure paid off when Rio Ngumoha added a third in the 66th and Victor Munoz completed the rout in the 82nd.

Liverpool is fourth in the league.

Reporting by The Associated Press.