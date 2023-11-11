Manchester Utd
Man United manager Ten Hag gets 1-game ban after booking against Luton
Manchester Utd

Man United manager Ten Hag gets 1-game ban after booking against Luton

Updated Nov. 11, 2023 1:58 p.m. ET

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will serve a one-game touchline ban after he was booked in his team’s 1-0 win against Luton in the Premier League on Saturday.

It was the Dutch coach’s third yellow card this season, which means he will have to watch United’s game against Everton on Nov. 26 from the stands.

Ten Hag remonstrated with officials over a throw-in decision late in the game at Old Trafford, which United won after Victor Lindelof’s 59th-minute goal.

He was also booked in losses against Tottenham and Arsenal this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ten Hag appeared to accept he was wrong to remonstrate.

"There is a certain point you have to accept decisions, I should do as well," he said.

Ten Hag also said he had faith in his assistants to cope in his absence against Everton at Goodison Park after the upcoming international break.

"We have a very competent coaching staff and they will take over."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from Manchester Utd Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Saints receiver Michael Thomas arrested after confrontation with construction worker

Saints receiver Michael Thomas arrested after confrontation with construction worker

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Projections Image Bowl ProjectionsNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes