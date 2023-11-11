Manchester Utd Man United manager Ten Hag gets 1-game ban after booking against Luton Updated Nov. 11, 2023 1:58 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will serve a one-game touchline ban after he was booked in his team’s 1-0 win against Luton in the Premier League on Saturday.

It was the Dutch coach’s third yellow card this season, which means he will have to watch United’s game against Everton on Nov. 26 from the stands.

Ten Hag remonstrated with officials over a throw-in decision late in the game at Old Trafford, which United won after Victor Lindelof’s 59th-minute goal.

He was also booked in losses against Tottenham and Arsenal this season.

Ten Hag appeared to accept he was wrong to remonstrate.

"There is a certain point you have to accept decisions, I should do as well," he said.

Ten Hag also said he had faith in his assistants to cope in his absence against Everton at Goodison Park after the upcoming international break.

"We have a very competent coaching staff and they will take over."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

