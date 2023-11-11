Man United manager Ten Hag gets 1-game ban after booking against Luton
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will serve a one-game touchline ban after he was booked in his team’s 1-0 win against Luton in the Premier League on Saturday.
It was the Dutch coach’s third yellow card this season, which means he will have to watch United’s game against Everton on Nov. 26 from the stands.
Ten Hag remonstrated with officials over a throw-in decision late in the game at Old Trafford, which United won after Victor Lindelof’s 59th-minute goal.
He was also booked in losses against Tottenham and Arsenal this season.
Ten Hag appeared to accept he was wrong to remonstrate.
"There is a certain point you have to accept decisions, I should do as well," he said.
Ten Hag also said he had faith in his assistants to cope in his absence against Everton at Goodison Park after the upcoming international break.
"We have a very competent coaching staff and they will take over."
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
Champions League: Bayern and Real Madrid advance, Man United doomed by Marcus Rashford’s red
Yes, David Beckham is as nice as he seems in Netflix documentary
Rashford's night out after Manchester derby deemed 'unacceptable' by ten Hag
-
2023-24 English Premier League predictions: Picks, Forecast for all 20 teams
Manchester United midfielder Casemiro unlikely to return from injury before Christmas
Portland Timbers hire former Inter Miami, England coach Phil Neville
-
Man United, England soccer great Bobby Charlton dies at 86
Reactions to the death of Bobby Charlton, former England soccer great, at 86
-
Champions League: Bayern and Real Madrid advance, Man United doomed by Marcus Rashford’s red
Yes, David Beckham is as nice as he seems in Netflix documentary
Rashford's night out after Manchester derby deemed 'unacceptable' by ten Hag
-
2023-24 English Premier League predictions: Picks, Forecast for all 20 teams
Manchester United midfielder Casemiro unlikely to return from injury before Christmas
Portland Timbers hire former Inter Miami, England coach Phil Neville
-
Man United, England soccer great Bobby Charlton dies at 86
Reactions to the death of Bobby Charlton, former England soccer great, at 86