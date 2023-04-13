Manchester United Man United concedes 2 late own goals, draws with Sevilla 2-2 Published Apr. 13, 2023 6:13 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Late own goals from Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire saw Manchester United blow a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Sevilla in the Europa League quarterfinals first leg on Thursday.

United looked to have taken a big step toward the semifinals after Marcel Sabitzer struck twice in the first half.

But six-time champions Sevilla came back courtesy of the own goals in the 84th and 92nd minutes to leave Old Trafford stunned.

The teams play the second leg in Spain next week.

With top scorer Marcus Rashford sidelined, Sabitzer came up with the goals to put United in control.

The on-loan Bayern Munich midfielder was an unlikely candidate to fill the void caused by Rashford's muscle injury, but he delivered and United dominated.

He put United ahead in the 14th minute and added a second in the 21st.

Antony hit the bar in the second half as the home team created more chances without adding to its lead.

Sevilla made United pay for failing to kill the game off when Malacia turned Jesus Navas' cross into his own net in the 84th.

David de Gea pulled off a flying save to deny substitute Youssef En-Nesyri from equalizing in stoppage time. But Sevilla was soon celebrating when Maguire inadvertently diverted En-Nesyri's header past his own goalkeeper almost immediately after.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

