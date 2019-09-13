FC Cincinnati visits Montreal on 4-game losing streak September 13, 2019 share facebook twitter reddit link

FC Cincinnati (5-21-3, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Montreal Impact (11-15-4, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Montreal; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: FC Cincinnati will try to break a four-game skid when it visits Montreal.

The Impact are 6-10-3 in Eastern Conference games. Montreal is the last-ranked team in the MLS with 98 shots on goal, averaging 3.3 per game.

FC Cincinnati is 3-12-2 in Eastern Conference games. FC Cincinnati is the last-ranked team in the league with 29 goals. Emmanuel Ledesma leads the team with six.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. FC Cincinnati won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maximiliano Urruti leads Montreal with five assists. Lassi Lappalainen has four goals over the last 10 games for the Impact.

Ledesma has six goals and three assists for FC Cincinnati. Allan Cruz has three goals over the last 10 games for FC Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Montreal: 2-7-1, averaging 1.8 goals, 0.9 assists, 4.1 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.5 goals per game.

FC Cincinnati: 1-8-1, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.7 assists, 4.4 shots on goal and 3.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Victor Cabrera (injured), Ignacio Piatti (injured), Anthony Jackson-Hamel (injured), Daniel Kinumbe (injured).

FC Cincinnati: Kendall Waston, Fanendo Adi (injured), Allan Cruz, Derrick Etienne, Spencer Richey (injured), Jimmy McLaughlin (injured), Alvas Powell.