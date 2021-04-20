UEFA Champions League European Super League: What's the latest in soccer's biggest story? 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Well, that escalated quickly.

The biggest story in European soccer ⁠— or football, if you'd like ⁠— took another series of massive twists and turns Tuesday, as the newly dubbed European Super League came under fire in the days after its announcement.

A tipping point came prior to the kickoff of Chelsea's Premier League game against Brighton & Hove Albion, as news broke that the London club had begun the process of backing out of the Super League, along with EPL leader Manchester City.

Chelsea and Manchester City were among the 12 teams initially included in the Super League competition, along with Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur out of England. Other European clubs included Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona.

By the time the night ended in the UK, all six English clubs had withdrawn from the Super League.

Below is a rough timeline of the day's events, with the most recent buzz at the top:

Arsenal apologizes for "mistake"

The Gunners posted an open letter to fans, which began with the following:

"The last few days have shown us yet again the depth of feeling our supporters around the world have for this great club and the game we love."

It continued with "We made a mistake, and we apologise for it."

Liverpool, Tottenham, United all withdraw

Each club posted a statement, and those can be read via the links in each club's respective tweet below:

City confirms move to withdraw, UEFA opens arms

The English club put out a statement that read:

"Manchester City Football Club can confirm that it has formally enacted the procedures to withdraw from the group developing plans for a European Super League."

In response, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said he was "delighted to welcome City back."

City star Raheem Sterling waved a cheeky farewell to the club's brief stay in the competition:

Liverpool players take a stand

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson tweeted a statement that was straight to the point, speaking for the Liverpool locker room: "We don't like it and we don't want it to happen."

Several other Reds players followed suit on their social media accounts.

Man U exec to step down

After more than 15 years at the club, Ed Woodward will step down as executive vice-chairman of Manchester United, as first reported by BBC Sport.

It hasn't been confirmed that this move is related to the Super League, but it's a situation worth monitoring, given the timing.

The club confirmed the report in a statement:

Atletico up in the air

Conflicting reports were coming out regarding Atletico Madrid, who were believed to have withdrawn. Those reports were countered by a report by the Athletic UK's Dermot Corrigan.

Watt weighs in

Even with all the commotion, there's still time for memes. NFL star and Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt took to Twitter to sum up the Super League experience:

Chelsea fans rejoice

News of Chelsea's withdrawal made it to the Blues fans outside Stamford Bridge, and the reaction was rapturous. (Note: Videos contain profane language.)

Man City also withdraw

The Citizens began the process of getting out of the Super League, per ESPNFC.

Chelsea starts to break away

Considered the first domino to fall, news of Chelsea's decision to lay the groundwork to withdraw from the league broke shortly before 2 p.m. ET.

Players speak out

Two prominent players, Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City and Luke Shaw of Manchester United, released statements that summed up their feelings.

Fans on the move

Prior to Chelsea's game against Brighton, fans in London gathered outside Stamford Bridge to protest the club's involvement in the Super League.

This is a developing story.

