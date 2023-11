Manchester Utd Denmark stars Rasmus Hojlund, Christian Eriksen injured in Manchester United win Published Nov. 13, 2023 5:10 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund strained a muscle in his right leg in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Luton and could be out for two weeks, the Premier League club said Monday.

The Denmark striker was substituted in the second half after holding the back of his right leg in discomfort.

United said it hoped Hojlund would be back before the end of the month.

Christian Eriksen is expected to be out for about a month after injuring his left knee in the same match.

Both players pulled out of Denmark’s upcoming European Championship qualifying matches against Slovenia and Northern Ireland.

United’s next game is against Everton on Nov. 26

Reporting by The Associated Press.

