12 years after his departure, Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United

1 hour ago

It all comes full circle.

Twelve years after departing Manchester United for Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to the English Premier League.

During his first run with Manchester United from 2003-2009, Ronaldo scored 84 goals in 196 appearances and established himself as one of the greatest players in the world.

Over the course of his career, Ronaldo has reached iconic status with a résumé that stacks up against the greatest players of all time.

 He is a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, a five-time Champions League winner, four-time FIFA Club Cup winner, as well as seven league titles

In totality, he has 32 major trophies to his name.

Ronaldo joined Juventus in 2018, but he and his representatives had been looking for a potential out since June.

Now he returns to where he began to establish his legend. There was no shortage of shock and surprise with the major news coming down.

Here are some of the top reactions on social media.

