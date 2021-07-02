Copa América Copa América quarterfinals: Messi, Neymar and a breakdown of each matchup 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It's win-or-be-gone time in South America's premier international soccer competition.

After a busy group stage, the 10-team field at Copa América has been pared down to eight, with the quarterfinals set to begin Friday at 5 p.m. ET on FS1.

Peru and Paraguay will start things off, with a marquee matchup between Brazil and Chile (8 p.m. ET, FS1) to follow. Friday's winners advance in the bracket to go head-to-head in the semis on July 5.

Saturday, Uruguay take on Colombia at 6 p.m. ET on FS2 to resume the quarterfinal action, followed by Argentina and Ecuador squaring off at 9 p.m. ET on FS1. The winners of Saturday's matches will go head-to-head in the semifinals on July 6.

Here's everything you need to know about all four quarterfinal matchups.

Peru vs. Paraguay

Key player for Peru: André Carrillo

Key player for Paraguay: Ángel Romero

FOX Bet odds: Peru +175, Paraguay +162, Tie +175

What to know: Peru finished second in Group B behind Brazil, scoring five goals but allowing seven. However, four of those goals conceded came against mighty Brazil. La Blanquirroja kept just one clean sheet in the group stage, but it was an important one ⁠in their 1-0 win against Venezuela on the last Group B matchday. Carrillo has led the way for the Peruvians thus far with a pair of goals in the tournament, both of which came in the second halves of games.

Paraguay came out of Group A in third place, behind Argentina and Uruguay. They opened play with a 3-1 drubbing against Bolivia and played both Argentina and Uruguay close, but wound up losing both of those contests 1-0. A 2-0 win against Chile in their third match gave them the vital points needed to eventually finish third. The loss of Miguel Almirón, who scored a penalty vs. Chile, to an injury will force some lineup decisions for Paraguay manager Eduardo Berizzo.

Brazil vs. Chile

Key player for Brazil: Neymar

Key player for Chile: Eduardo Vargas

FOX Bet odds: Brazil -300, Chile +700, Tie +333

What to know: Brazil bulldozed their way through Group B, earning three wins and a draw. The draw came on the final day of group play, where a cautious Tite played a weakened starting XI to avoid any of his star players picking up a yellow card and subsequent suspension for the knockout stage. Neymar led the way with two goals and two assists in just three games played before sitting out the draw against Ecuador.

Chile were far less convincing out of Group A, collecting five points in four matches to finish fourth. Draws against Argentina and Uruguay showed that they're up for a fight, however, and both of Vargas' goals came against those two strong sides. Perhaps the loss to Paraguay was a case of overlooking their opponents? Even so, it's hard to imagine the Chileans won't be geared up to take on Brazil ⁠— though the odds do heavily favor Neymar & Co. in this one.

Uruguay vs. Colombia

Key player for Uruguay: Edinson Cavani

Key player for Colombia: David Ospina

FOX Bet odds: Uruguay +130, Colombia +210, Tie +185

What to know: Cavani's 21st-minute penalty against Paraguay on the final matchday of group play lifted Uruguay to second in Group A. Uruguay head coach Óscar Tabárez opted to drop Luis Suárez to the bench and play Cavani alone up top against Paraguay, presumably in an effort to see if he could spark more offense. Even so, Uruguay mustered just four goals in four games. Will Tabárez continue to keep the usually prolific Suárez on the bench against Colombia?

Without James Rodriguez in the squad, and Juan Cuadrado suspended for this match, it could be an uphill battle for the Colombians. Ospina kept two clean sheets in the group stage, and he might have to do so again if he and Colombia are going to advance to the semis. As far as goals go, Duván Zapata and Luis Muriel will need to get going on the offensive end.

Argentina vs. Ecuador

Key player for Argentina: Lionel Messi

Key player for Ecuador: Ayrton Preciado

FOX Bet odds: Argentina -250, Ecuador +600, Tie +310

What to know: The quarterfinals close with the biggest name at the tournament taking center stage. Messi has yet to win an international championship, something that's dogged the 34-year-old superstar throughout his career. He's started strong at the 2021 Copa América, leading the race for the Golden Boot with three goals in the group stage. He also has two assists to his name. Argentina topped Group A with 10 points, scoring seven goals and allowing two.

As for Ecuador, they finished fourth in Group B with three points earned on the back of three draws. Getting a result against Brazil on the final day of group play was impressive, even if it wasn't against Brazil's strongest XI. Preciado leads the team with two goals scored, and will likely have to add to that total if the Ecuadorians have hopes of pulling off the upset against Argentina.

