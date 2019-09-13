Chicago plays FC Dallas in a non-conference matchup

Chicago plays FC Dallas in a non-conference matchup

September 13, 2019

FC Dallas (12-10-7, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (8-12-10, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Bridgeview, Illinois; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Fire host FC Dallas in non-conference play.

The Fire are 7-2-6 at home. Chicago is sixth in the league with 144 shots on goal, averaging 4.8 per game.

FC Dallas is 3-9-2 in road games. FC Dallas is 0-4-2 when it scores only one goal.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Gaitan leads Chicago with eight assists. Nemanja Nikolic has five goals over the last 10 games for the Fire.

Jesus Ferreira leads FC Dallas with seven goals. Zdenek Ondrasek has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for FC Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chicago: 3-4-3, averaging 1.3 goals, 0.9 assists, 4.2 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

FC Dallas: 5-3-2, averaging two goals, 1.2 assists, 5.6 shots on goal and 6.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Chicago: C.J. Sapong (injured).

FC Dallas: Harold Mosquera (injured).

