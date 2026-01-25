Barcelona Player Ratings: Lamine Yamal Leads Blaugrana In Win Over Real Oviedo

Barcelona were far from convincing in their meeting with Real Oviedo at Camp Nou, as they toiled for long periods against rock-bottom opponents, but the Blaugrana returned to the La Liga summit courtesy of a 3-0 win. Dani Olmo, Raphinha and Lamine Yamal dug them out of a hole on home soil, with class eventually shining through as a collection of impressive finishes delivered three hard-fought points.

Despite being rooted to the foot of the Spanish top-flight table, Oviedo started much brighter and came close to forcing an opening inside two minutes. The stop-start nature of proceedings, as free-kicks and injury breaks disrupted the rhythm of the game, played into the hands of the visitors.

They saw an effort flash inches past the post just past the half-hour mark, with Barca paying the price for sloppy passes and a lack of urgency in the final third. They finally came to life just before half-time.

Lewandowski came close to reaching a couple of deliveries into the box, and prodded wide after being flagged offside, while Raphina saw a volley from a tight angle beaten away comfortably by Aaron Escandell.

Barcelona needed a spark after the interval and found it inside 10 minutes of the restart. Oviedo were caught trying to play out from the back, with Yamal leading the high press, and the ball fell for Olmo to fire into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Just five minutes later, Hansi Flick’s side got the breathing space they were looking for. They benefited again from some hapless defending, with a stray backpass allowing Brazilian superstar Raphinha to race clear and calmly clip over the onrushing Escandell.

Teenage wonderkid Yamal, as he often does, added gloss to proceedings with a stunning third. He flew through the air to meet a cross that was falling behind him, with a spectacular volley crashed into the back of the net in the 73rd minute. Barca took their foot off the gas from there as torrential rain began to fall in Catalunya.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from Camp Nou...

Goalkeeper & Defence

Joan Garcia (6/10):

While Oviedo looked lively on the counter and fired in a couple of promising shots on goal, Barcelona’s goalkeeper remained largely untested. Was there when required.

Eric Garcia (6/10):

As sloppy as anybody in possession during the first half, with a protective mask seemingly affecting his vision. Made some important blocks in the second 45.

Pau Cubarsi (6/10):

Barca rarely looked comfortable at the back, with holes opening up far too easily. Somebody needed to take control of that unit, but nobody really did.

Gerard Martin (4/10):

Was booked for a clumsy challenge inside the opening 10 minutes, leading to him being replaced at half-time as no risks were taken on him picking up a second yellow.

Joao Cancelo (5/10):

Is being asked to operate at left-back, and pushed too far forward at times - leaving space in behind. Was substituted before the hour mark.

Midfield

Marc Casado (6/10):

Easy to see why he is attracting interest from Manchester United, with the Masia academy graduate rarely looking flustered. Provides added protection in front of the back four.

Frenkie de Jong (6/10):

Neat and tidy, as he always is. Never really took control of the game, but ensured that Ovideo were kept at arm’s length and had to look wide for routes up the field.

Dani Olmo (7/10):

Often steps up when Barca need him most, and did so again as Flick’s side looked a little blunt. His drilled finished allowed everyone at Camp Nou to relax.

Attack

Lamine Yamal (8/10):

Despite being left frustrated at times, he is rarely out of the game. His hard work helped to force the breakthrough, before scoring a spectacular - and acrobatic - goal himself.

Raphinha (7/10):

Struggled to deliver end product early on, having struggled in midweek Champions League competition, but showed impressive composure to dink Barca into a two-goal lead.

Robert Lewandowski (6/10):

Still knows his way to goal, but was always half a yard off the pace. A number of half-chances passed the Polish frontman by on a frustrating afternoon.

Subs & Manager

Jules Kounde (6/10):

Replaced Martin at the interval and Barca looked a lot more comfortable in the second half - not that the Frenchman had much to do with that.

Alejandro Balde (5/10):

Given license to push forward, as Oviedo tired and Barcelona took control of proceedings. Made one burst into the box but could not get a shot away.

Fermin Lopez (5/10):

Enjoyed a positive midweek in Champions League action, but was restricted to a substitute role against Ovideo and made little impact.

Roony Bardghji (5/10):

Allowed Yamal to get a standing ovation, and a breather. Always eager to get on the ball.

Marc Bernal (5/10):

Given a little more than 10 minutes, with it difficult to make much of an impact in that time.

Hansi Flick (6/10):

Blessed with a wealth of creative options, and they eventually made their mark in a game that allowed rests to be handed out in the closing stages.