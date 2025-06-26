UEFA Women's EURO 2025 UEFA Women’s Euro Odds: Spain Seen as Top Contender Updated Jun. 29, 2025 7:35 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Soccer fans, the wait is almost over.

The 2025 UEFA Women’s Euro is set to kick off this summer on FOX and the FOX Sports app , beginning on July 2, with Iceland facing Finland .

The 14th edition of the tournament, hosted by Switzerland , is held every four years. It features 16 national teams from across Europe competing for the continental title in stadiums throughout Switzerland, culminating in the final on July 27.

Can England, the reigning champion after its 2022 victory, defend its title? Or will reigning World Cup champions Spain take home the glory?

Currently, the Spanish are seen as thet favorite, with odds of +200.

Two other teams to watch are Germany and France, both tied for third on the board at +500.

Let's dive into the odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of June 30.

2025 UEFA Women’s Euro odds

Spain: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

England: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Germany: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

France: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Sweden: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Netherlands: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Denmark: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Italy: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Switzerland: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Norway: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Portugal: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Iceland: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Belgium: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Finland: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Wales: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Poland: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Spain recently clinched the inaugural Nations League title in February 2024, defeating France 2-0 in the final. While Spain is yet to reach the Euro finals, it has advanced to the quarterfinals in the last three tournaments.

With a stellar roster featuring two-time Ballon d'Or Féminin winner Aitana Bonmatí, Alexia Putellas, Mariona Caldentey, Laia Aleixandri, Irene Paredes, Esther González, Ona Batlle and Patri Guijarro, Spain is poised to be in excellent form.

However, they will face tough competition from defending champions England, who are determined to secure their second UEFA Women's Euro Title after their 2022 victory. England also reached the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup final, but ultimately lost to Spain.

Tied for third on the board sits Germany and France at +500.

Germany, the most decorated team with eight titles, won six consecutively from 1995 to 2013. It also claimed Olympic Gold in 2016 and two FIFA Women's World Cups.

France reached the semifinals in the last UEFA Women's Euros, losing to Spain, and was the runner-up in the inaugural Nations League in 2024, again falling short to the Spaniards.

The 2025 UEFA Women's Euro final will take place on July 27 at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland.

Of the 16 qualified teams, 14 have participated in previous UEFA Women's Euros, with Poland and Wales making their debut this year.

Aside from Germany, Norway has won two titles, while Sweden, England and the Netherlands each have one win to their name.

