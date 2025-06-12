Gold Cup 2025 Gold Cup odds: Mexico slight favorites to win tournament Updated Jun. 12, 2025 4:26 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup kicks off on Saturday, with Mexico taking on the Dominican Republic in the opening match on FS1 at 4:15 PM E.T.

Arguably the biggest storyline comes from the United States, as the summer tournament was supposed to serve as an opportunity for the team to gel with new manager Mauricio Pochettino— but the roster is not what most expected.

Christian Pulisic, Jedi Robinson, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie, Tim Weah and Sergino Dest are among a group of regular stars not participating in this summer’s tournament for various reasons. Instead, the USMNT looks more like a greener, motley crew of sorts, mixing guys who have World Cup and European experience with those that play in MLS and have never before been to a major tournament with the senior squad.

The U.S. has won seven Gold Cup titles, most recently in 2021. Mexico, a team that's finding its competitive footing and won the Nations League Finals this spring, claimed the championship in 2023. The only time the tournament was won by a country other than the U.S. or Mexico was in 2000, with Canada taking home the title that year. Mexico is currently the slight favorite to win it all at +170, with the USMNT not far behind at +200.

Let's dive into the odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of June 12.

Mexico: +170 (bet $10 to win $27 total)

USA: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Canada: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Saudi Arabia: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Panama: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Jamaica: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Costa Rica: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Honduras: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

El Salvador: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Guatemala: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Suriname: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Curacao: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Trinidad and Tobago: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Haiti: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Guadeloupe: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Dominican Republic: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

The U.S. struggled in the two warm-up matches leading up to the tournament, losing 2-1 to Turkey on June 7 and 4-0 to Switzerland on June 10. Mexico on the other hand, defeated Turkey 1-0 and lost 4-2 to the Swiss.

Canada is third on the oddsboard at +550, and will be a team to watch after finishing in fourth place at the 2024 Copa América tournament. While they'll be without star player Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) as he's recovering from injury, they have other notable veterans like Jonathan David (Lille) and Stephen Eustaquio (Porto) and Tajon Buchanan (Inter Milan/Villareal).

