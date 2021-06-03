USFL to return for 2022 season on FOX Sports 55 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The league that brought us Jim Kelly, Herschel Walker, Doug Flutie and Steve Young is coming back in 2022.

The United States Football League, an upstart spring league that launched in the spring of 1983 and lasted for three seasons, will officially return next spring, the USFL announced Thursday morning.

"I’m extremely passionate about football and the opportunity to work with FOX Sports and to bring back the USFL in 2022 was an endeavor worth pursuing," said Brian Woods, co-founder of the new USFL and founder and CEO of The Spring League (TSL). "We look forward to providing players a new opportunity to compete in a professional football league and giving fans everywhere the best football viewing product possible during what is typically a period devoid of professional football."

Jim Kelly, who went on to a Hall of Fame career with the Buffalo Bills, started his pro experience with the pass-happy Houston Gamblers of the USFL. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Allsport/Getty Images)

FOX Sports will serve as the USFL's official broadcast partner. FOX Sports also owns a minority equity stake in the company that owns the USFL.

"The relaunch of the USFL is a landmark day for football fans and FOX Sports," said Eric Shanks, CEO and Executive Producer, FOX Sports. "Football is in our DNA and the return of this innovative and iconic league is a fantastic addition to our robust slate of football programming."

The original USFL consisted of 12 teams and featured an entertaining brand of football that showcased top talent, including players such as Kelly, Young and Reggie White, who all went on to become Pro Football Hall of Famers.

The USFL made headlines when the New Jersey Generals signed Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker in 1983. (Photo by Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images)

The new league will target at least eight teams and will retain the rights to key original franchise names.

The original USFL is remembered for wide-open offenses, brash coaches and some incredible talent.

The Michigan Panthers, led by future NFL quarterback Bobby Hebert and receiver Anthony Carter, defeated the Philadelphia Stars, coached by Jim Mora, to win the first USFL title in 1983.

Quarterback Bobby Hebert led the Michigan Panthers to the first USFL Championship. (Denver Post via Getty Images)

The Stars came back to win the second championship in 1984, finishing the regular season 16-2 and then easily dispatching the Arizona Wranglers 23-3 in the USFL Championship in front of a crowd of more than 62,000 in Tampa, Fla.

The champion Stars relocated to Baltimore for the 1985 season but continued their winning ways by capturing the league's final title with a thrilling 28-24 victory over the Oakland Invaders in front of nearly 50,000 fans at Giants Stadium.

Legendary college football, NFL and USFL quarterback Doug Flutie previews what the new USFL will look like in 2022.

The USFL, which competed with the NFL for top NFL talent and signed Heisman Trophy winners such as Walker and Flutie, folded before the 1986 season.

