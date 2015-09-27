Triple Crown winner American Pharoah works at Santa Anita BY foxsports • September 27, 2015 share facebook twitter reddit link

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) Triple Crown winner American Pharoah worked out at Santa Anita in preparation for the final start of his career in the Breeders' Cup next month.

With jockey Martin Garcia aboard, American Pharoah was timed in 1 minute for five furlongs Sunday.

Trainer Bob Baffert says the 3-year-old colt was moving well, which is the most important thing.

American Pharoah is scheduled to end his racing career in the $5 million BC Classic at Keeneland on Oct. 31.

