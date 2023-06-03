Forte, Tapit Trice, Angel of Empire have final workouts ahead of Belmont Stakes

Forte, Tapit Trice, Angel of Empire have final workouts ahead of Belmont Stakes

Published Jun. 3, 2023 3:44 p.m. ET

Forte, the Kentucky Derby favorite who was scratched the morning of the race because of a foot injury, had his final workout Saturday for next weekend’s $1.5 million Belmont Stakes.

With jockey Irad Ortiz Jr, riding, Forte went five furlongs in 59.67 seconds over a fast main track at Belmont Park. New York Racing Association clockers caught last year’s two-year-old champion galloping out six furlongs in 1:12 2/5.

"I thought it was a super good breeze," Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher said. "He went 59 and 3, and it looked like he was doing it well within himself, good gallop out. He came back and cooled out quickly. It was exactly what we were hoping for."

Forte won the Grade 2 Fountain of Youth and the Grade 1 Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park this season following his Eclipse Award-earning season. However, he missed the Derby and the Preakness because of his bruised right front foot and had to pass a veterinary inspection last week to get back on the track.

The Pletcher-trainer Tapit Trice also had his final workout for the Belmont, going a half-mile in 49.89 seconds and galloping out five-eighths in 1:02. The colt was seventh in the Derby.

Additional Belmont Stakes workouts on Saturday included the Brad Cox-trained trio of Angel of Empire, Hit Show and Tapit Shoes, who each covered five furlongs at Churchill Downs.

Arkansas Derby winner Angel of Empire posted the fastest work of the three, timed in 59.80 seconds. Tapit Shoes logged his exercise in 1:00.60 while Hit Show stopped the clock in 1:01.60.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Antonio Sano-trained Belmont Stakes hopeful Il Miracolo recorded a five-eighths breeze on Friday at Gulfstream Park in 1:00.88.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Read more:

share
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Julie Ertz says mix of young talent, veterans can make USWNT 'really fun'

Julie Ertz says mix of young talent, veterans can make USWNT 'really fun'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes