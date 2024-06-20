UEFA Euro Euro 2024: Without Kylian Mbappé, France aims to maintain dominance over Netherlands Published Jun. 20, 2024 11:17 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Former champions France and the Netherlands clash in their second match at the European Championship. France won seven of the teams' last eight meetings including home and away victories in qualifying. This buildup has been overshadowed by speculation about whether France star Kylian Mbappé can play after breaking his nose in the opening win over Austria. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App. Here's what to know about the match:

Match facts

— Mbappé broke his nose when his face collided with Austria defender Kevin Danso's shoulder on Monday, resulting in blood staining his white France jersey. He will reportedly miss Friday's game. The next time he plays, Mbappé will likely need need to wear a mask. He returned to light training on Wednesday.

— The France captain has still not scored at a European Championship in five attempts. Mbappé has 47 goals in 80 games for France, including 12 in qualifying for the Euros, but he's yet to score in five games at the tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

— France and the Netherlands are level on three points in Group D. The Dutch came from behind to beat Poland 2-1 and France needed an own goal to beat Austria 1-0.

— France defeated the Netherlands 4-0 at home and 2-1 away in qualifying. The Dutch were group runners-up.

— Dutch forward Xavi Simons will be back in Leipzig, where he played last season on loan from Paris Saint-Germain. The 21-year-old Xavi scored eight goals in 32 Bundesliga appearances to help Leipzig finish fourth. The German club hopes he'll be back next season. He has already played 15 games for the Netherlands.

— The Netherlands won Euro '88 with current coach Ronald Koeman in the team alongside the brilliant trio of Ruud Gullit, Marco van Basten and Frank Rijkaard, who played together for AC Milan.

— The Dutch won their three group games in the last edition, then lost to the Czech Republic in the round of 16.

— France won Euro '84 as host, then — with Didier Deschamps as captain — Euro 2000 after he captained the team to the World Cup title as host in 1998. Deschamps took over as France coach in 2012 and led France to another World Cup title in 2018.

— Other group memberrs Austria and Poland play earlier Friday in Berlin.

Team news

— France's biggest question mark is Mbappé. Deschamps was due to give an injury update on Thursday.

— Netherlands midfielders Frenkie de Jong and Teun Koopmeiners were ruled out with injuries before the tournament.

France's Kylian Mbappé will wear a mask for Euro return

By the numbers

— Altogether, France has won 15 of the teams' 30 previous meetings, with the Dutch winning 11. The Dutch have scored more goals in those games; 57 to 53.

— In the last four major tournaments — World Cups and European Championships — France has reached the final in three. The exception was at the pandemic-delayed Euros in 2021, where Deschamps' team went out to Switzerland on penalties at the first knockout stage after squandering a two-goal lead with nine minutes remaining.

— France defeated Gibraltar 14-0 for a new European Championship qualifying record and the country's biggest win.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

What they're saying

"All the people walking the streets in orange, and of course, here in the stadium, fantastic, beautiful. I've always dreamed of this and so far, it definitely hasn't disappointed." — Netherlands goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

"Our last meetings against the Netherlands go back a bit, but I remember our solidity, our ability to make the differences in attack. We knew how to be efficient, and we'll need to do that again on Friday. Above all, we'll have to have the same intensity as we did against Austria. It's an essential ingredient to go as far as possible in this competition." — France midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Kylian Mbappe France Netherlands

share