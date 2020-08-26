National Football League Celebrating #NationalDogDay 11 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

If you've been scrolling through social media on Wednesday and wondering why so many glorious dogs have graced your timeline, it's because Aug. 26 marks a very good day: National Dog Day.

Powered by the #NationalDogDay hashtag, athletes, teams and everyone around the sports world got in on the act ⁠— and we've collected some of the best National Dog Day Tributes righht here for your viewing pleasure.

So, without further ado:

New York Giants

New Orleans Pelicans

Arizona Coyotes

Cleveland Browns

Vancouver Canucks

Texas A&M

SEC Network

New York Mets

New York Rangers

New Orleans Saints

Minnesota Twins

Mississippi State

Atlanta Hawks

Buffalo Bills

Durham Bulls

Dallas Mavericks

