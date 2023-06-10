2023 Belmont Stakes: Social media reacts to Arcangelo, trainer Jenna Antonucci's win

2023 Belmont Stakes: Social media reacts to Arcangelo, trainer Jenna Antonucci's win

Updated Jun. 10, 2023 7:58 p.m. ET

It took 155 editions of the Belmont Stakes, but history was finally made as Arcangelo's win Saturday made trainer Jenna Antonucci the first ever female trainer to have her horse win the event.

Social media was abuzz in reacting to the glass ceiling-shattering accomplishment, which you can rewatch below or any time on the FOX Sports App.

Arcangelo wins the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes

Arcangelo wins the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes

Antonucci shared some prophetic words of her own on Twitter before the race.

Here are the top reactions from the horse racing world and beyond to a thrilling finish at the 2023 Belmont Stakes!

ADVERTISEMENT
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Horse Racing
share
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Cubs' Marcus Stroman says Chicago isn't interested in his extension

Cubs' Marcus Stroman says Chicago isn't interested in his extension

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs2023 Belmont Stakes Image 2023 Belmont Stakes
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes