2023 Belmont Stakes: Social media reacts to Arcangelo, trainer Jenna Antonucci's win Updated Jun. 10, 2023 7:58 p.m. ET

It took 155 editions of the Belmont Stakes, but history was finally made as Arcangelo's win Saturday made trainer Jenna Antonucci the first ever female trainer to have her horse win the event.

Social media was abuzz in reacting to the glass ceiling-shattering accomplishment, which you can rewatch below or any time on the FOX Sports App.

Arcangelo wins the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes

Antonucci shared some prophetic words of her own on Twitter before the race.

Here are the top reactions from the horse racing world and beyond to a thrilling finish at the 2023 Belmont Stakes!

