Marquette Golden Eagles

$1 Million Shot

$1 Million Shot
With one clutch 3-pointer, 38-year-old Travis Diener made himself and his TBT teammates quite a bit richer.
4 days ago
National Football League

Emmanuel Acho Debuts on SFY

Emmanuel Acho Debuts on SFY
Get to know former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho, who joined 'Speak For Yourself' as co-host for the first time Wednesday.
June 24
FDNY Racing

NYC Marathon Canceled

NYC Marathon Canceled
The world's largest marathon was canceled Wednesday, only the second time the race will not take place since its origin.
June 24
National Basketball Association

Sports World Celebrates Juneteenth

Sports World Celebrates Juneteenth
From Washington D.C. to Los Angeles and everywhere in between, leagues, teams, and players are honoring the holiday.
June 19
