Top Moments: U.S. Women's Basketball Team Goes for Fifth Straight Gold

3 mins ago

One of the greatest dynasties in Olympic history is looking to extend its dominance.

The United States women's basketball team is aiming for a seventh consecutive gold medal as it faces Japan in the final at the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo (10:30 p.m. ET, Saturday night).

The Americans, who put their 54-game Olympic winning streak on the line against the host country, are led by veteran guards Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi, both of whom are looking to become the first players to win a fifth gold.

Team USA's last Olympic loss in women's basketball came in the semifinals of the 1992 Summer Games in Barcelona, a 79-73 defeat to the Unified Team from the former Soviet Union.  

Here are the top moments from the gold-medal game.

A Reason To Cheer
As the Olympics wind down, one sport is looking toward the future. Here's what the IOC's recognition means for cheerleading.
7 hours ago
Day 15: Felix Passes Lewis
Allyson Felix is officially the track GOAT, and USA women's water polo is golden once again. Here are Day 15's highlights.
9 hours ago
No Longer Dominant, Still Golden
The U.S. men's basketball team needed gritty defense and a whole lot of Kevin Durant to edge France for an Olympic gold medal.
19 hours ago
Top Moments: USA Defeats France
The U.S. men's basketball team secured its fourth consecutive gold medal after defeating France, 87-82. See the highlights.
21 hours ago
Day 14: Allyson Felix Makes History
April Ross and Alix Klineman win gold in beach volleyball, while Allyson Felix adds to her legacy on Day 14 of the Olympics.
1 day ago
