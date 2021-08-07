Summer Olympics Top Moments: U.S. Women's Basketball Team Goes for Fifth Straight Gold 3 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

One of the greatest dynasties in Olympic history is looking to extend its dominance.

The United States women's basketball team is aiming for a seventh consecutive gold medal as it faces Japan in the final at the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo (10:30 p.m. ET, Saturday night).

The Americans, who put their 54-game Olympic winning streak on the line against the host country, are led by veteran guards Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi, both of whom are looking to become the first players to win a fifth gold.

Team USA's last Olympic loss in women's basketball came in the semifinals of the 1992 Summer Games in Barcelona, a 79-73 defeat to the Unified Team from the former Soviet Union.

Here are the top moments from the gold-medal game.

