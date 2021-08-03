Summer Olympics From Biles to Bolt, 'PSP' revisits top moments in Olympic history 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It's time to take a trip down the Olympic Games ' memory lane.

On Thursday’s " The People's Sports Podcast ," cohosts Charlotte Wilder and Mark Titus broke down the top five moments in Olympics history that they witnessed live over the past 20 years.

While there are countless moments to choose from, Wilder's favorites take shape in performances by Team USA's strongest female athletes and a steamy rivalry-turned-meme that will live on forever.

1. USWNT-China gold medal soccer game (1996 Atlanta Games)

The USWNT defeated China 2-1 in their Olympic debut to claim the inaugural gold medal in front of 76,000 fans, thanks to stars Mia Hamm, Brandi Chastain, Michelle Akers, Julie Foudy and Kristine Lilly, among others.

Wilder recalled watching players in confusion as the team took the center of the podium, as this was their first time seeing the Olympic stage.

2. Simone Biles' Olympic debut (2016 Rio Games)

U.S. gymnastics star Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast in the sport's history, has been putting on show-stopping performances for years, and Wilder's first time seeing her on the competition floor was impactful.

"The first time I saw Simone Biles' floor routine," Wilder said, "I will never forget it."

3. Lindsey Vonn’s stunning comeback victory (2010 Vancouver Games)

After returning from a shin injury, Lindsey Vonn, the best women’s alpine skier in American history, won the gold medal in downhill over longtime rival Julia Mancuso at the 2010 Winter Olympics.

Vonn became the first American woman to win gold in that event with a time of 1 minute, 44.19 seconds – more than a half-second faster than her competitors. Vonn combined with Mancuso to give the U.S. its first 1-2 finish in an Olympic alpine event since 1984. She also captured the bronze medal in super-G.

4. Katie Ledecky's 400m freestyle blowout win (2016 Rio Games)

Then-19-year-old Ledecky was able to celebrate her gold medal and world-record performance before anyone else finished the race at the Rio Games, as she broke her own record by two seconds and beat the silver medalist by nearly five seconds.

"I think I was jumping up and down on my couch," Wilder said of watching the American swimming sensation so far ahead of everyone else .

5. Michael Phelps' stare down of Chad le Clos (2016 Rio Games)

Remember the beef between Phelps and le Clos ahead of their 200m butterfly rematch in Rio that resulted in the "Phelps face" seen around the world? Wilder sure does.

The former South Africa star stunned the world by knocking off Phelps by 0.05 seconds in the event in the 2012 London Games, winning gold and delivering Phelps a shocking silver. Their rivalry intensified over the years, and the two came face-to-face once again in 2016. Before the semifinal heat, le Clos was seen dancing in front of Phelps and staring him down on the starting blocks. Phelps' response?

And, of course, he went on to win gold and regain his title.

On the other side, Titus' top memories consist of record-breaking moments and the dunk of a lifetime.

1. John Schuster secures U.S. curling gold (2018 PyeongChang Winter Games)

Titus' top moment is none other than "the greatest redemption story in the history of sports," when the U.S. beat Sweden 10-7 in curling.

After having his name dragged through the mud due to his failures in his sport, Schuster, with a double take out against Sweden, put up five points for the United States to secure the gold medal.

Titus told us his Winter Olympics secret: that he "genuinely loves curling so much." He watches every sport as background noise but will actually watch and pay attention to every second of a curling match – even if it means setting his alarm for 3 a.m.

"I gave it all for the boys, and they gave it all back for me," he said.

2. Men's 4x100m freestyle relay between France and USA (2008 Beijing Games)

Calling it "a moment I will never forget," Titus walked us through the "swimming chase down" that went down in the pool at the 2008 Beijing Games.

Jason Lezak, the oldest man on the U.S. swimming team in Beijing, pulled off one of the great comebacks in Olympic history , hitting the wall just ahead of Alain Bernard in the 400m freestyle relay. Bernard, who previously held the world record in the 4x100m freestyle, was given a swim for his money.

As Titus knew off the top of his head, Lezak got down and back in 46.06 seconds to record the fastest relay leg in history.

3. Kerri Strugg sticks the vault on a bum ankle (1996 Atlanta Games)

Titus told us that "this was maybe the most iconic Summer Olympics moment in the history of the United States."

Although a hot topic, Titus does not want to shy away from his favorite team, the Magnificent Seven.

Competing after injuring her ankle on her first vault, Strugg clinched gold for the Magnificent Seven in the team event, marking the Americans' first gold in the event in Olympic history . Her performance made her one of the most celebrated athletes of those Games, as she stuck her second vault before collapsing in pain.

4. Vince Carter dunking over the French dude (2000 Sydney Games)

The French dude? That would be 7-foot-2 center Frédéric Weis.

At the 2000 Sydney Games, Carter slammed what was likely the most famous dunk of his career. Carter rose more than 7 feet in the USA's final preliminary-round game against France, and the French media dubbed the slam "le dunk de la mort," which translates to the dunk of death.

USA went to win the gold, and Carter's airborne stunt has gone down as an all-time dunk in basketball history.

5. Usain Bolt's 100m final race (2016 Rio Games)

Jamaica's Usain Bolt became the first athlete to win three Olympic 100m titles by beating American Justin Gatlin for gold at Rio 2016. At 29 years old, Bolt ran 9.81 seconds in his final Olympics to replicate his success at Beijing 2008 and London 2012.

"That was the most baller thing," Titus said in describing the moment when Bolt grazed the track with his hand, coasting across the finish line.

