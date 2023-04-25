Watch Natural Selection Tour on Caffeine.tv

Natural Selection Alaska presented by Backcountry - April 26, 12pm PT (3pm ET)

Looming above the Gulf of Alaska just outside the tiny fishing village of Valdez, Alaska, the Chugach Mountains are as awe-inspiring as they are foreboding. This range is the ultimate proving grounds for 12 of the world’s best snowboarders to test their elite skill on some of snowboarding’s most hallowed terrain. Get ready to witness history in the making. This is Natural Selection Alaska presented by Backcountry, the third and final stage of the 2023 Natural Selection Tour, where head-to-head competition, across three zones will determine who will be crowned the top all-around snowboarders on Earth.

Natural Selection Alaska presented by Backcountry will premiere on NaturalSelectionTour.com and Caffeine.tv on April 26, 12pm PT / 3pm ET. Hosted live by Todd Richards, Hana Beaman, Eddie Wall, Mary Walsh, Ed Leigh & Pat Bridges.