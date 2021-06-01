Ready or not, the Tokyo Olympics are almost here 2 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Martin Rogers

FOX Sports Columnist

For the most part, the return of sports following the shutdown necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic has been overwhelmingly triumphant.



Yes, things have looked different and felt different, but somehow, against the odds, a full National Football League season took place. The NBA completed a campaign from a bubble at a theme park resort. Baseball found a way, despite overwhelming logistical hurdles, to crown a World Series champion.



Tom Brady collected ring No. 7, LeBron James increased his tally to four, Clayton Kershaw exorcised his postseason demons, and all kinds of sports, big and small, innovated and adapted and thought their way through the challenge of putting together meaningful competition at a time when every restriction was stacked against them. Now, heading toward the middle of 2021, it has almost begun to look easy.



It isn’t.



The rescheduled Olympics in Tokyo, due to start in just 52 days’ time, are showing us why.

Normally the Olympics don’t creep up quietly, not once they get this close. There is a wave of publicity, anticipation, promotion and optimism. It is hard not to be upbeat about any impending Games because while not all athletes win, it almost always feels like the world of sports triumphs.



Not this time.



It is sad that it has come to this, with just more than seven weeks to go and still little in the way of meaningful information about whether Tokyo 2020* can actually take place, never mind what it would look like.



We know that foreign fans will not be permitted, but there is scant information on whether Japanese locals will be populating the numerous stadiums erected and prepared at great public expense.



We also know that same Japanese public, which celebrated wildly when its capital was granted hosting rights in 2013 and snapped up tickets with breathless fervency, now doesn’t really want this.

Japan loves the Olympics like no other, but it doesn’t love these Olympics, not anymore. With less than 3% of the country fully vaccinated and costs continuing to rise drastically, the tide has turned.



"The Asahi Shimbun," Japan’s second-biggest newspaper and an official Olympic sponsor, led a recent editorial by stating that the Games should be scrapped, an opinion that has been echoed elsewhere. The International Olympic Committee initially moved the Games to 2021 and has said that if the competition can’t be held this summer, it will be canceled altogether.



"We don't think it makes sense to hold the Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo this summer," the newspaper stated. "The distrust and opposition toward the ruling government, the Tokyo government, and Olympic officials are widespread as they haven't tried to address people's doubts and concerns."



It all boils down to a heartbreaking conundrum. The option of holding the multisport extravaganza comes fraught with potential pitfalls. All the things that make the Olympics wonderful are working against them this time.



So many sports, so many venues, so many athletes – from so many countries. Tokyo did a fine job getting itself ready for a somewhat normal Games. No city could have primed itself for this.

Members of Australia's Olympic softball team arrive at Narita International Airport in Japan on June 1.

Is the best option to go ahead regardless and try to put on the best Olympics possible, complete in the knowledge that it’s not going to be the same? Or is it clean-slate time, with a chance to cut losses and look forward to the next Summer Olympics in 2024 in Paris? The next Winter Olympics, it is worth noting, are also on the imminent horizon, due to start in Beijing in just eight months.



If you have a right answer, a perfect solution, let me know. I’m pretty much out of ideas. If pressed, I’d probably tell you the Games should not take place, but the thought of all those broken dreams for athletes deprived of the chance of a lifetime sparks a feeling of desperate sadness.



If these Games go away, some of those competitors will be back. But for others, this might have been their only go-around.



U.S. Olympic chiefs are still instructing their athletes to get ready as if there will be an Olympics. Meanwhile, the state department last week upped Japan to its highest tier of travel warning: Level 4. The wording at that level leaves nothing to the imagination, urging citizens to "avoid all travel" to Japan.

Meanwhile, in Japan, there is additional gloom to go with the difficulty of an ongoing official state of emergency. Tokyo, one of the world’s most energized cities, is eerily quiet, whereas in normal times Olympic fever would have firmly taken hold by now.



Around the country, in small towns that built facilities and set themselves up to be pre-Games bases for visiting athletes, there is the lingering feeling of something lost, albeit something that was never had.



In Kamo, a small northwestern city that was due to host Russia’s gymnastics squad, the professional equipment purchased and installed at great expense cannot be returned. Last week, word came that the Russians would not be coming.



A group of local children decided to send messages to the gymnastics team anyway, young voices that sum up the heartbreak of what might turn out to be an impossible Olympics.



"We wish we could have met you," one read. "We wish things were different."

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports and the author of the FOX Sports Insider Newsletter.

