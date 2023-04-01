my favs
Your selected leagues, players, teams, and more will appear inside the My Favs icon. You can manage your favorites at any point here.
DISMISS
Home
Scores
Watch
Odds
Super 6
Stories
Search
Sign In
Account
SPORTS & TEAMS
PLAYERS
SHOWS
PERSONALITIES
SPORTS
SPORTS & TEAMS
PLAYERS
SHOWS
PERSONALITIES
SPORTS
NFL
NCAA FB
MLB
NBA
NCAA BK
NASCAR
Soccer
USFL
NCAAW BK
NHL
Golf
Premier Boxing Champions
WWE
UFC
WNBA
Tennis
Motor Sports
Professional Bowlers Association
Horse Racing
Westminster Kennel Club
FIBA
Olympics
World Baseball Classic
SHOWS
Undisputed
TODAY | 9:30 AM
on
The Herd with Colin Cowherd
TODAY | 12:00 PM
on
The Carton Show
TOMORROW | 7:00 AM
on
First Things First
TODAY | 3:00 PM
on
Speak
The NFL on FOX Podcast
The Joel Klatt Show
Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander
Bear Bets: A FOX Sports Gambling Show
The Skip Bayless Show
FOX NFL Sunday
Alexi Lalas' State of the Union
What's Wright? With Nick Wright
The Number One College Football Show
Big Noon Kickoff
FOX NFL Kickoff
FOX Sports Films
WWE Friday Night SmackDown
FRIDAYS AT 8/7C
on
NASCAR Race Hub
MONDAY | 7:00 AM
on
Out of Character with Ryan Satin
TOM RINALDI PRESENTS: WESLEY
NASCAR #HotPass
Draw for the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023
FIFA Women's World Cup - Top Moments
FIFA Women's World Cup - Top Players
FIFA Women's World Cup - Team Previews
FIFA Women's World Cup - Goals
FIFA Women's World Cup - Game Recaps
FIFA Women's World Cup - Best Goals from Every Angle
FIFA Women's World Cup - Top Saves
FIFA Women's World Cup - My Journey
PERSONALITIES
Colin Cowherd
Skip Bayless
Alexi Lalas
Derek Jeter
Emmanuel Acho
Nick Wright
Craig Carton
Michael Irvin
Keyshawn Johnson
Richard Sherman
Rob Gronkowski
Chris Broussard
Julian Edelman
Ben Verlander
LeSean McCoy
Bucky Brooks
Mark Ingram II
Chris Fallica
David Jacoby
David Helman
Ric Bucher
Rob Friedman
Laken Litman
Melissa Rohlin
Joel Klatt
Ryan Satin
Jason McIntyre
Greg Olsen
Charles Woodson
Landon Donovan
Michael DeCourcy
Ralph Vacchiano
Henry Mckenna
Bob Pockrass
Carmen Vitali
Andy Katz
RJ Young
Martin Rogers
Chad Ochocinco
Rowan Kavner
Sam Panayotovich
Jordan Shusterman
Patrick Everson
Mark Sanchez
Yaron Weitzman
Geoff Schwartz
Gus Johnson
Eric D. Williams
Doug McIntyre
Greg Auman
Ben Arthur
John Fanta
Deesha Thosar
Rob Rang
Rob Stone
Jake Mintz
Michael Vick
Erin Andrews
Matt Leinart
Bryan Fischer
Kelly Smith
Mike Pereira
Dean Blandino
Jay Glazer
Ken Rosenthal
Michael Cohen
Charissa Thompson
Tom Rinaldi
Peter Schrager
Terry Bradshaw
Alex Rodriguez
Joy Taylor
Kevin Wildes
Clint Bowyer
Michael Strahan
Eniola Aluko
Shannon Spake
Jimmy Johnson
Stu Holden
Adam Amin
Dontrelle Willis
Jamie Little
Kevin Burkhardt
John Smoltz
Pam Oliver
Bruce Feldman
Michael Waltrip
Howie Long
Jenny Taft
Curt Menefee
Mark Schlereth
Mike Joy
Tim Brando
Jim Jackson
Chris Myers
Regan Smith
Lindsay Czarniak
Maurice Edu
Jennifer Hale
Tom Verducci
Larry McReynolds
Kaitlyn Vincie
Bill Raftery
Daryl Johnston
Kristina Pink
Johnny Strong
Alex Curry
Donny Marshall
Dave Wannstedt
Cobi Jones
Laura Okmin
JP Dellacamera
Adam Alexander
Aly Wagner
Heather O'Reilly
Lisa Byington
Danielle Slaton
Katie Witham
Kyndra de St. Aubin
A.J. Pierzynski
Vince Welch
Dr. Joe Machnik
Bobby Labonte
Spencer Tillman
Kenny Albert
Jonathan Vilma
Greg Jennings
Todd Bodine
Urban Meyer
Warren Barton
Joe Davis
Brady Quinn
David Ortiz
NFL
NFL
NFL
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
Minnesota Vikings
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
NCAA FB
NCAA FB
NCAA FB
AAC
ACC
BSOVC
Big 12
Big Sky
Big Ten
C-USA
CAA
Ind-FBS
Ind-FCS
Ivy
MAC
MEAC
MVC
MW
NEC
Pac-12
Patriot
Pioneer
SEC
SW Ath
Southern
Southlnd
Sun Belt
UAC
MLB
MLB
MLB
Arizona Diamondbacks
Atlanta Braves
Baltimore Orioles
Boston Red Sox
Chicago Cubs
Chicago White Sox
Cincinnati Reds
Cleveland Guardians
Colorado Rockies
Detroit Tigers
Houston Astros
Kansas City Royals
Los Angeles Angels
Los Angeles Dodgers
Miami Marlins
Milwaukee Brewers
Minnesota Twins
New York Mets
New York Yankees
Oakland Athletics
Philadelphia Phillies
Pittsburgh Pirates
San Diego Padres
San Francisco Giants
Seattle Mariners
St. Louis Cardinals
Tampa Bay Rays
Texas Rangers
Toronto Blue Jays
Washington Nationals
NBA
NBA
NBA
Atlanta Hawks
Boston Celtics
Brooklyn Nets
Charlotte Hornets
Chicago Bulls
Cleveland Cavaliers
Dallas Mavericks
Denver Nuggets
Detroit Pistons
Golden State Warriors
Houston Rockets
Indiana Pacers
LA Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers
Memphis Grizzlies
Miami Heat
Milwaukee Bucks
Minnesota Timberwolves
New Orleans Pelicans
New York Knicks
Oklahoma City Thunder
Orlando Magic
Philadelphia 76ers
Phoenix Suns
Portland Trail Blazers
Sacramento Kings
San Antonio Spurs
Toronto Raptors
Utah Jazz
Washington Wizards
NCAA BK
NCAA BK
NCAA BK
A 10
A-Sun
AAC
ACC
Am. East
Big 12
Big East
Big Sky
Big South
Big Ten
Big West
C-USA
CAA
DI-IND
Horizon
Ivy
MAA
MAC
MEastern
MVC
MWC
NEC
OVC
Pac-12
Patriot
SEC
SLC
SWAC
Southern
Summit
Sun Belt
WAC
WCC
NASCAR
NASCAR
NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Xfinity Series
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
SOCCER
SOCCER
EPL
MLS
ARG Prim
Aust AL
Aust Bund
Brasil A
Bundesliga
CAN Champ
CAN PL
Chilean PD
Colombian PA
Cymru Premier
Danish 1. Div
Danish Superliga
ENG Champ
ENG L1
ENG L2
Eredivisie
Greek SL
Irish PD
Israeli PL
J1 League
Jupiler
La Liga
Liga MX
Liga Pro
Ligue 1
MLS Next Pro
NOR Eliteserien
NOR FD
NWSL
Paraguayan PD
Peruvian PD
Primeira
Russian PL
SPL
SWE Allsvenskan
Saudi Pro League
Serie A
South African FD
South African PD
Swiss SL
Turkish SL
USL
USL Championship
USL One
USL Two
Ukrainian PL
Uru PD
Afr Cup
Algarve Cup
Arab Cup
Argentina Supercopa
Belgian Super Cup
Bundesliga Playoffs
C Nations
C U17 Champ.
C U17 W Champ
C U20 Champ.
C U20 W Champ
C W Champ.
CCL
CONCACAF OLY Qual.
Caribbean Cup
Central American Cup
Conf. Cup
Copa Amér
Copa Amér Fem
Copa Lib.
Copa Maradona
Copa Rey
Copa Sud.
Coppa Italia
Coupe de France
DFB Pokal
Dutch Shield
England Shield
Euro Cup
Euro Qual
Europa
Europa Conf. League
FA Cup
FIFA WC
FIFA WWC
France Trophee
German DFL-Supercup
Gold Cup
Greek Cup
Int'l Champ Cup
Italy Supercoppa
Leagues Cup
Lg Cup
Men's Olympics
Recopa Sudamericana
SA U17 Champ
Saudi King Cup
SheBelieves Cup
Spain Supercopa
U17 WC
U17 WWC
U19 Euro Champ
U19 Euro W Champ
U20 WC
U20 WWC
U21 Euro Champ
UAE Super Cup
UEFA CL
UEFA Nations
UEFA Super Cup
UEFA WCL
US Open Cup
WCQ - AFC
WCQ - CAF
WCQ - CONCACAF
WCQ - CONMEBOL
WCQ - ICPLY
WCQ - OFC
WCQ - UEFA
Women's EURO
Women's Olympics
World Cup
Friendly
USWNT-Frnd
USFL
USFL
USFL
Birmingham Stallions
Houston Gamblers
Memphis Showboats
Michigan Panthers
New Jersey Generals
New Orleans Breakers
Philadelphia Stars
Pittsburgh Maulers
NCAAW BK
NCAAW BK
NCAAW BK
A 10
A-Sun
AAC
ACC
Am. East
Big 12
Big East
Big Sky
Big South
Big Ten
Big West
C-USA
CAA
Horizon
IND
Ivy
MAA
MAC
MEastern
MVC
MWC
NEC
OVC
Pac-12
Patriot
SEC
SLC
SWAC
Southern
Summit
Sun Belt
WAC
WCC
NHL
NHL
NHL
Anaheim Ducks
Arizona Coyotes
Boston Bruins
Buffalo Sabres
Calgary Flames
Carolina Hurricanes
Chicago Blackhawks
Colorado Avalanche
Columbus Blue Jackets
Dallas Stars
Detroit Red Wings
Edmonton Oilers
Florida Panthers
Los Angeles Kings
Minnesota Wild
Montreal Canadiens
Nashville Predators
New Jersey Devils
New York Islanders
New York Rangers
Ottawa Senators
Philadelphia Flyers
Pittsburgh Penguins
San Jose Sharks
Seattle Kraken
St. Louis Blues
Tampa Bay Lightning
Toronto Maple Leafs
Vancouver Canucks
Vegas Golden Knights
Washington Capitals
Winnipeg Jets
GOLF
GOLF
PGA Tour
LPGA Tour
Champions Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
DP World Tour
WNBA
WNBA
WNBA
Atlanta Dream
Chicago Sky
Connecticut Sun
Dallas Wings
Indiana Fever
Las Vegas Aces
Los Angeles Sparks
Minnesota Lynx
New York Liberty
Phoenix Mercury
Seattle Storm
Washington Mystics
Tennis
Tennis
ATP
WTA
MOTOR SPORTS
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1
IndyCar Series
MotoGP
National Hot Rod Association
ARCA Racing
OLYMPICS
OLYMPICS
Summer Olympics
Winter Olympics
World Baseball Classic
World Baseball Classic
World Baseball Classic
Australia
Canada
China
Chinese Taipei
Colombia
Cuba
Czech Republic
Dominican Republic
Great Britain
Israel
Italy
Japan
Mexico
Netherlands
Nicaragua
Panama
Puerto Rico
Republic of Korea
USA
Venezuela
O
Stories
ALL
NFL
NCAA FB
MLB
SOCCER
NASCAR
NBA
NCAA BK
NCAAW BK
More
USFL
NHL
GOLF
WWE
DECEMBER
No stories found
Top Leagues
NFL
College Football
NBA
MLB
USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed
The Herd with Colin Cowherd
First Things First
Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander
The Skip Bayless Show
The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports
USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Picture
NFL Power Rankings
Bowl Schedule
NBA Power Rankings
Super Bowl Odds
NFL MVP Race
Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these
Terms of Use and
Privacy Policy |
Advertising Choices |
Your Privacy Choices |
Closed Captioning
Help
Press
Advertise with Us
Jobs
FOX Cincy
RSS
Sitemap
FS1
FOX
FOX News
Fox Corporation
FOX Sports Supports
FOX Deportes