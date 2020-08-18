National Hockey League Families to Soon Enter NHL Bubble 7 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Teams in the National Hockey League's ongoing playoffs could see a few familiar faces joining the bubble during the Conference Finals.

The league is in the final stages of planning to allow family members to join players in the NHL's bubble, according to ESPN's Emily Kaplan.

Protocols reportedly have been worked out, but deputy commissioner Bill Daly said plans are "still up in the air," per Kaplan.

Family members hoping to enter the bubble would need to self-isolate for a week before heading to the bubble, while testing negative three times for COVID-19 during that timeframe.

After that, they'd have to quarantine in a separate hotel room for four days within the bubble, while testing negative daily, before they could be in the same hotel room as a player.

Currently, the NHL has two separate bubbles set up in Canada. One is centered around Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, while the other is located at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Once the early rounds of the Stanley Cup playoffs are completed, the NHL will condense into one bubble in Edmonton for the Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Finals.

Get more from National Hockey League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.

in this topic National Hockey League