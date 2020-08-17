National Football League
Wright Named NFL's First Black President
5 hours ago

Jason Wright has made NFL history, after the Washington Football Team named the former running back its team president.

With the hiring, Wright becomes the league's first-ever Black team president. At 38 years old, Wright also becomes the NFL's youngest president.

Wright played college football at Northwestern before spending seven years in the league as a member of the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals. He then earned his M.B.A. from the University of Chicago, and was previously a partner in the Operations Practice at DC-based consulting firm McKinsey & Company.

Wright spoke about the opportunity to take over the Washington franchise in a team press release:

"The transformation of the Washington Football Team is happening across all aspects of the organization – from football to operations to branding to culture – and will make us a truly modern and aspirational franchise." 

The new NFL executive also joined Good Morning America and expressed his excitement about joining the franchise, despite Washington's recent turmoil.

"... What I've seen from (owner) Dan and Tanya Snyder, and the hiring of coach (Ron) Rivera, and some of the decisions that they've made ... There are actual shifts in action that suggest it's a new day."

Wright also addressed the changing of the team's name and its efforts to find a new identity, conceding it's going to be a "longer process," largely because the franchise plans to involve the entire Washington community.

LaVar Arrington shared his optimism about the hiring with FOXSports.com:

"The hiring of Jason Wright, the first black NFL team president, looks to be a step in the right direction for the Washington Football Team and the NFL. Hopefully he has the support and resources to make his opportunity count."

In terms of leadership structure, Wright is expected to oversee the business elements, while Rivera will manage the on-field product.

A day after Washington welcomed back a leader on the field in Alex Smith, they welcome a new leader off of it. 

