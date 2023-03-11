National Football League
Will Aaron Rodgers be traded to the Jets? "Stay tuned. It won't be long."

Updated Mar. 12, 2023 10:30 a.m. EDT

Aaron Rodgers' 15-year run as the Green Bay Packers' starting quarterback may come to a close soon.

SNY reported Saturday morning that "everything that needs to be done is essentially done," and if Rodgers wants to be a New York Jet, he will be traded there.

This follows multiple reports throughout the last few days that the Jets are on the verge of acquiring the future Hall of Famer.

NFL Media reported Saturday afternoon that a deal is not yet done, and the teams would negotiate if Rodgers did sign off on playing with the Jets.

Finally, late Saturday night, Rodgers spoke to Brandon Marshall at a charity flag-football game.

He acknowledged that it was "always interesting meeting important figures in the folks" (Rodgers met with Jets ownership and executives earlier in the week), and of a decision on his future, said "it won't be long. There's a time limit for all this."

Rodgers, 39, totaled 3,695 passing yards, 26 passing touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 91.1 passer rating this season, completing 64.6% of his passes. Green Bay missed the playoffs.

Last offseason, Rodgers signed a three-year, $150.8 million deal with the Packers.

Rodgers won Super Bowl XLV with Green Bay in the 2010 NFL season and was voted the game's MVP. He is a four-time regular-season MVP.

Could an Aaron Rodgers trade be bad for Jets?

The New York Jets have reportedly met with Aaron Rodgers ahead of free agency next week. There is also reported 'optimism' in the Jets organization on a potential trade. But would it be the right move? Jason McIntyre explains why Rodgers to the Big Apple is not the right call — but adding Lamar Jackson is.

This is a developing story.

