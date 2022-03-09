Green Bay Packers Will Aaron Rodgers be able to win another Super Bowl in Green Bay? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Now that the Green Bay Packers have put their money where their mouth is with the re-signing of Aaron Rodgers , it's officially winning time.

After two consecutive seasons of being named the NFL's MVP but failing to reach the Super Bowl, the pressure has now shifted from the Packers trying to appease their franchise quarterback, to their franchise quarterback having to deliver on their belief in him.

The Packers' last Super Bowl appearance was in the 2010 season. Since then, Rodgers has lost his last four trips to the NFC Championship Game, throwing 10 touchdown passes to six interceptions in those matchups.

The Packers have also placed the franchise tag on All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, which allows Rodgers to once again work alongside his top target.

Still, with that being said, Skip Bayless isn't sold that Rodgers will deliver another title to Green Bay.

"My gut is no," Bayless said on "Undisputed."

"Next year, you do have a shot because you're going to have a very good team. I believe you'll have the 1-seed going into the playoffs again. I give him a 2% chance of winning another Super Bowl."

Packers Super Bowl bound after Rodgers and Adams return to Green Bay? I UNDISPUTED Skip Bayless weighs in on whether Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will win another Super Bowl.

With Tom Brady retired, and Russell Wilson now out of the NFC, the path toward another Super Bowl appearance might appear to be easier for Rodgers than it has been in the past.

But the defending champion Los Angeles Rams still remain a formidable force and are currently working to retain the stars that made them dominant in 2021. The San Francisco 49ers — the franchise that has knocked Rodgers out of the postseason in two of the last three years — also remain a contender.

Rodgers now has the chips in hand in Green Bay, and it appears he must now cash-in with a Super Bowl title.

Get more from Green Bay Packers Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.