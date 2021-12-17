National Football League Which NFL teams will round out the playoff field? Colin Cowherd weighs in 1 day ago share facebook twitter reddit link

As Colin Cowherd sees it, every NFL team in his weekly Herd Hierarchy is already a playoff team.

So, that's 10 playoff spots taken, leaving four more to be filled before the season ends in less than a month.

There are 15 "highly viable playoff teams" all scrapping for those four spots going into the final month, Cowherd said.

Which teams does "The Herd" host have making the cut?

Colin decides whether NFL teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers, the New England Patriots and the Dallas Cowboys will make or miss the playoffs.

He played a game called "Playoff or Takeoff?" to determine those teams he believes will make the playoffs and those he thinks are headed for an early vacation instead.

Here is how the list shook out:

Washington Football Team (6-7)

Playoff or takeoff? Takeoff

Colin’s thoughts: "They don't protect their quarterback — second-most sacked guy in the league since Week 7. They turn it over a lot and they don't take the ball away. ... Not a playoff team."

Minnesota Vikings (6-7)

Playoff or takeoff? Takeoff

Colin’s thoughts: "They don't defend very well with a defensive head coach. What's that tell you? They have personnel issues defensively. ... To me, not good enough defensively and don't have a quarterback able to compensate beyond that."

Atlanta Falcons (6-7)

Playoff or takeoff? Takeoff

Colin’s thoughts: "They have not beaten a winning team this year. At this point in the season, who you beat matters. ... No wins over winning teams."

New Orleans Saints (6-7)

Playoff or takeoff? Takeoff

Colin’s thoughts: "It is a passing league, and Taysom Hill — who is not great at passing — is hurt. They also have, because of Michael Thomas' absence, one of the weaker receiving corps in the league."

Philadelphia Eagles (6-7)

Playoff or takeoff? Playoff

Colin’s thoughts: "They know what they are. There's clarity. They are a running football team. They've won four of their last six. ... Folks, clarity matters. They know exactly what they are and what they're not. ... I think they sneak in."

Carolina Panthers (5-8)

Playoff or takeoff? Takeoff

Colin’s thoughts: "Here's the simple question: Who's quarterbacking for them this week? Quarterbacks matter."

Seattle Seahawks (5-8)

Playoff or takeoff? Takeoff

Colin’s thoughts: "Too big of a hole. They also don't have a consistent run game. ... Meaning they're highly reliant on Russell Wilson to throw it 30 times. And when he does this year, they're 1-4."

Baltimore Ravens (8-5)

Playoff or takeoff? Playoff

Colin’s thoughts: "Top-five defense. Keep all the games close. Lamar Jackson can struggle, [but] they're in every game. They make the playoffs."

Cleveland Browns (7-6)

Playoff or takeoff? Takeoff

Colin’s thoughts: "They're too reliant on running the football, which is fine early in the year when their O-line was healthy and their backs were healthy. They're no longer healthy."

Indianapolis Colts (7-6)

Playoff or takeoff? Playoff

Colin’s thoughts: "I'll tell you what, they're 6-2 since an ugly September. Also, top team in the NFL in turnover margin. They don't give you opportunities, and they take it away."

Cincinnati Bengals (7-6)

Playoff or takeoff? Takeoff

Colin’s thoughts: "Like them a lot, schedule is brutal. ... It's too much to ask for a rebuilding team."

Denver Broncos (7-6)

Playoff or takeoff? Takeoff

Colin’s thoughts: "They're 6-0 when they win the turnover battle, 0-4 if Teddy Bridgewater even has one turnover. What does that mean? The margins are too thin. They're out."

Buffalo Bills (7-6)

Playoff or takeoff? Playoff

Colin’s thoughts: "In, baby! Playoffs! I know, but their schedule is the easiest in the NFL going forward."

Las Vegas Raiders (6-7)

Playoff or takeoff? Takeoff

Colin’s thoughts: "In the last six games, their best player, Darren Waller, is hurt. And in their last six games, Derek Carr has regressed to [an] 89 passer rating. So, they need those two stars to be great, and Derek Carr hasn't been."

Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6-1)

Playoff or takeoff? Takeoff

Colin’s thoughts: "Close, but I would say takeoff. Buffalo can overcome their lack of running game because they're dynamic at quarterback. Steelers aren't."

