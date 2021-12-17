National Football League
Which NFL teams will round out the playoff field? Colin Cowherd weighs in Which NFL teams will round out the playoff field? Colin Cowherd weighs in
National Football League

Which NFL teams will round out the playoff field? Colin Cowherd weighs in

1 day ago

As Colin Cowherd sees it, every NFL team in his weekly Herd Hierarchy is already a playoff team.

So, that's 10 playoff spots taken, leaving four more to be filled before the season ends in less than a month.

There are 15 "highly viable playoff teams" all scrapping for those four spots going into the final month, Cowherd said. 

Which teams does "The Herd" host have making the cut? 

Colin Cowherd decides which NFL teams will make or miss the playoffs I THE HERD
Colin decides whether NFL teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers, the New England Patriots and the Dallas Cowboys will make or miss the playoffs.

He played a game called "Playoff or Takeoff?" to determine those teams he believes will make the playoffs and those he thinks are headed for an early vacation instead.

Here is how the list shook out:

Washington Football Team (6-7)

Playoff or takeoff? Takeoff

Colin’s thoughts: "They don't protect their quarterback — second-most sacked guy in the league since Week 7. They turn it over a lot and they don't take the ball away. ... Not a playoff team."

Minnesota Vikings (6-7)

Playoff or takeoff? Takeoff

Colin’s thoughts: "They don't defend very well with a defensive head coach. What's that tell you? They have personnel issues defensively. ... To me, not good enough defensively and don't have a quarterback able to compensate beyond that."

Atlanta Falcons (6-7)

Playoff or takeoff? Takeoff

Colin’s thoughts: "They have not beaten a winning team this year. At this point in the season, who you beat matters. ... No wins over winning teams."

New Orleans Saints (6-7)

Playoff or takeoff? Takeoff

Colin’s thoughts: "It is a passing league, and Taysom Hill — who is not great at passing — is hurt. They also have, because of Michael Thomas' absence, one of the weaker receiving corps in the league."

Philadelphia Eagles (6-7)

Playoff or takeoff? Playoff

Colin’s thoughts: "They know what they are. There's clarity. They are a running football team. They've won four of their last six. ... Folks, clarity matters. They know exactly what they are and what they're not. ... I think they sneak in."

Carolina Panthers (5-8)

Playoff or takeoff? Takeoff

Colin’s thoughts: "Here's the simple question: Who's quarterbacking for them this week? Quarterbacks matter."

Seattle Seahawks (5-8)

Playoff or takeoff? Takeoff

Colin’s thoughts: "Too big of a hole. They also don't have a consistent run game. ... Meaning they're highly reliant on Russell Wilson to throw it 30 times. And when he does this year, they're 1-4."

Baltimore Ravens (8-5)

Playoff or takeoff? Playoff

Colin’s thoughts: "Top-five defense. Keep all the games close. Lamar Jackson can struggle, [but] they're in every game. They make the playoffs."

Cleveland Browns (7-6)

Playoff or takeoff? Takeoff

Colin’s thoughts: "They're too reliant on running the football, which is fine early in the year when their O-line was healthy and their backs were healthy. They're no longer healthy."

Indianapolis Colts (7-6)

Playoff or takeoff? Playoff

Colin’s thoughts: "I'll tell you what, they're 6-2 since an ugly September. Also, top team in the NFL in turnover margin. They don't give you opportunities, and they take it away."

Cincinnati Bengals (7-6)

Playoff or takeoff? Takeoff

Colin’s thoughts: "Like them a lot, schedule is brutal. ... It's too much to ask for a rebuilding team."

Denver Broncos (7-6)

Playoff or takeoff? Takeoff

Colin’s thoughts: "They're 6-0 when they win the turnover battle, 0-4 if Teddy Bridgewater even has one turnover. What does that mean? The margins are too thin. They're out."

Buffalo Bills (7-6)

Playoff or takeoff? Playoff

Colin’s thoughts: "In, baby! Playoffs! I know, but their schedule is the easiest in the NFL going forward."

Las Vegas Raiders (6-7)

Playoff or takeoff? Takeoff

Colin’s thoughts: "In the last six games, their best player, Darren Waller, is hurt. And in their last six games, Derek Carr has regressed to [an] 89 passer rating. So, they need those two stars to be great, and Derek Carr hasn't been."

Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6-1)

Playoff or takeoff? Takeoff

Colin’s thoughts: "Close, but I would say takeoff. Buffalo can overcome their lack of running game because they're dynamic at quarterback. Steelers aren't."

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
FOX Bet Super 6: Patriots vs. Colts picks
National Football League

FOX Bet Super 6: Patriots vs. Colts picks

FOX Bet Super 6: Patriots vs. Colts picks
Ready to win $10,000 of Terry's money absolutely for free on Patriots vs. Colts? Here's how.
3 hours ago
Brady Looks to Overcome Saints
National Football League

Brady Looks to Overcome Saints

Brady Looks to Overcome Saints
The Saints have Tampa Tom's (regular-season) number. Is this the week Brady and the Bucs overcome their division rivals?
3 hours ago
How to Bet Patriots-Colts
National Football League

How to Bet Patriots-Colts

How to Bet Patriots-Colts
Check out the NFL odds on Patriots vs. Colts, from the point spread to the over/under and expert picks.
19 hours ago
Super Bowl Odds Before Week 15
National Football League

Super Bowl Odds Before Week 15

Super Bowl Odds Before Week 15
Who are the favorites to win Super Bowl LVI? Check out the full list of NFL odds for every team here.
20 hours ago
How to Bet Saints-Buccaneers
National Football League

How to Bet Saints-Buccaneers

How to Bet Saints-Buccaneers
Check out the NFL odds on Saints vs. Buccaneers, from the point spread to the over/under and expert picks.
20 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC Boxing
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNFL Standings NFL StandingsCollege Football Rankings College Football RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes