National Football League What You Need To Know: NFL Schedule Changes 7 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL announced Thursday that a pair of Week 5 games will be rescheduled due to recent positive COVID-19 tests.

For a second straight week, the New England Patriots will have their game moved from Sunday afternoon to Monday night.

The Patriots were scheduled to face off against the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. However, due to multiple team members testing positive for COVID-19, the game has been moved to Monday night, as first reported by Mike Klis of 9News.

Kickoff for the Broncos-Patriots game will be at 5 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

Shortly after the news broke surrounding the Patriots vs. Broncos matchup being moved to Monday, it was announced that the Tennessee Titans' game against the Buffalo Bills is being rescheduled, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

That game is being moved to Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET, assuming there are no more positive tests with Tennessee, per the NFL, and not the 6 p.m. ET that was originally reported.

The Bills also had next Thursday's home game against the Kansas City Chiefs pushed back to Sunday, Oct. 18, again, as long as there aren't any additional positive tests in Tennessee.

The Titans have had a total of 23 team members test positive for COVID-19 over the past two weeks. That includes 13 players and 10 staff members. The Titans' Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers last weekend has also been rescheduled for Week 7 at 1 p.m. ET.

With the Week 5 games now shifting to later in the week, questions surround when teams will be able to get back to the practice field. In Tennessee's case, the organization must register no new positive tests for the next three days in order for their practice facility to open on Sunday.

In Foxborough, the Patriots canceled practices on both Wednesday and Thursday after cornerback Stephon Gilmore became the third player on the team over the past five days to test positive for the coronavirus, joining QB Cam Newton and practice squad member Bill Murray.

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Patriots will conduct virtual practice sessions on Friday, with hopes to re-open their facility for practice on Saturday.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick spoke to the media on Thursday, addressing the health and safety of those connected to the Patriots' organization.

The Patriots have a bye in Week 6, meaning they will not face the issue of playing back-to-back games on a short week. However, the same can not be said for Denver. The Broncos are scheduled to play in the early afternoon time-slot in Week 6, following their rescheduled Monday Night tilt this week.

Broncos veteran defensive end Shelby Harris reacted to the news of having to play on a short week.

This is a developing story that will continue to be updated as information comes in.

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.