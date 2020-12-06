National Football League Wentz Benched, Giants Win Fourth Straight 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The second set of Sunday games saw the Chargers go scoreless against the Patriots, the Giants pull off a massive upset in Seattle, and Philadelphia's Carson Wentz take a seat.

Check out the major takeaways from the afternoon slate of games:

Rams rule the NFC West

With Los Angeles' 38-28 victory over Arizona, the Rams are back atop the division.

LA quarterback Jared Goff played mistake-free football, as the defense held Kyler Murray and Co. in check.

Murray tossed for under 200 yards for just the third time this season (173), as he added a pick-six to his stat line.

The interception came from cornerback Troy Hill, who recorded his second score in consecutive weeks.

LA also did an admirable job on Cardinals superstar receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who recorded 52 yards and a touchdown on eight catches.

The win improved the Rams to 8-4 on the season, and Sean McVay is undefeated against the Cardinals as LA's head coach.

The Incomparable Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers continued his MVP-caliber season, hitting yet another milestone in Green Bay's 30-16 victory.

Rodgers’ third and final touchdown of the day also represented his 36th of the season, and he finished with 295 yards and a 128.9 passer rating.

Rodgers hit Davante Adams for the score, and Adams finished with 121 yards and two touchdowns, recording his eighth-consecutive game with a touchdown catch this season.

While Rodgers was dealing, Philly quarterback Carson Wentz was not, as he completed just 6-of-15 passes for 79 yards while taking four sacks before he was subbed out by coach Doug Pederson.

With Philadelphia behind 20-3, rookie Jalen Hurts instantly provided a spark, completing a 34-yard pass on third-and-four to fellow rookie Jalen Reagor.

The two Jalens fought to the finish, as Reagor added a 74-yard punt return touchdown to put the Eagles in striking distance late.

But Rodgers and Co. handled business and exacted revenge for last year’s loss to the Eagles at Lambeau Field.

Giants shock Seattle

The Giants will travel back to New York with a huge upset victory in their pocket, a 17-12 win over Seattle.

New York running back Wayne Gallman pushed the Giants to victory, racking up 135 rushing yards, including a breakaway 60-yard run to set up an Alfred Morris rushing score.

Gallman's yards accounted for 71.1 percent of New York's ground game and 65.3 percent of the team's total offensive output.

It took nearly 54 minutes for Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson to toss his first and only touchdown of the day, a 28-yard dart to Chris Carson.

Aside from that, Wilson had a performance to forget, throwing for 236 yards for just one score and one interception, posting a 77.9 passer rating.

Russ took five sacks as the Giants pounded out their fourth straight victory.

Patriots apply pressure

New England's defense didn't let up on the Chargers on Sunday, holding them scoreless in a 45-0 throttling.

Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert was intercepted twice, and the Chargers rushing attack was held under 100 yards (70).

Things weren't all that different on New England's side, as the Pats scored 45 points despite Cam Newton throwing for just 69 yards and no touchdowns.

Newton did have two rushing scores, racking up a total 11 touchdowns on the ground this season, but the win was truly a team effort.

Special teams added a few scores, with Gunner Olszewski returning a punt 70 yards for a score, and Devin McCourty taking a blocked field goal attempt 44 yards to the house.

The Pats have won three of their last four games, despite throwing for fewer than 120 yards in each contest.

