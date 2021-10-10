National Football League NFL Week 5 Top Plays: Bills-Chiefs, Packers-Bengals, Broncos-Steelers, more 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 5 of the NFL season kicked off with the Atlanta Falcons earning their first international win in franchise history with a 27-20 victory against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Over in the U.S. in the early window, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are in Cincinnati to take on Joe Burrow and the Bengals . Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles are facing a tough matchup against Sam Darnold and the Carolina Panthers .

In the later window, Trey Lance and the San Francisco 49ers are in Arizona to take on Kyler Murray and the Cardinals , and in Dallas, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys host Daniel Jones and the New York Giants (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX).

In the night game, it's a showdown between Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills and Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC).

Here are the top moments from Sunday's action-packed slate.

Atlanta Falcons 27, New York Jets 20

Mind the gap!

The Falcons sported a 20-3 advantage at halftime, but Zach Wilson and the Jets made it a game late over in London.

Michael Carter barreled in for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter to make it 20-15, then Wilson found Jamison Crowder on the two-point conversion to cut it to 20-17.

Going up

That Jets TD seemed to wake up Matt Ryan and Atlanta's offense, as he connected with rookie tight end Kyle Pitts on a deep pass en route to a touchdown on their very next possession.

The Falcons went 80 yards on that touchdown drive, making the score 27-17. The Jets managed to score a field goal, but couldn't get any closer than 27-20 as the clock ran out.

Green Bay Packers at Cincinnati Bengals

A-Rod to AJ

AJ Dillon hauled in his first TD pass for the Pack.

Record-setter

No biggie, just Aaron Rodgers doing Aaron Rodgers things.

Chase me if you can

This duo is getting scary.

Cincy crept within two on this 70-yard bomb. The Bengals trailed 16-14 at the midway point.

Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers

Not so fast

Don't write off Big Ben just yet. He can still drop dimes when need be.

Top floor

Najee Harris showed his verticality with this leap to glory. It gave Pittsburgh a 17-6 advantage.

Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

Fly, Darius, fly!

Darius Slay got up for this pick, his first of the year!

Revenge ploy

Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard paid Slay back with this vicious stiff arm on the next possession.

In for 6

Sam Darnold found Tommy Tremble on this short hook-up for the game's first TD.

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings

Get in there!

Alexander Mattison plowed his way into the end zone on this reception … with the help of a few teammates.

The score put Minnesota up 13-3, and it took a 13-6 lead into the half.

New Orleans Saints at Washington Football Team

The deep ball

If there is one thing Jameis Winston can do arguably as well as Drew Brees, it's the deep ball, evidenced by this bomb to Deonte Harris.

Chase is here!

Finally!

There goes that man

Alvin Kamara got in on the scoring on this speedy scamper.

A prayer answered!

Nothing more need be said.

New England Patriots at Houston Texans

Where you goin', Mac?

"Just getting out of the way. Don't mind me."

Run of the mill

Davis Mills hit Chris Moore, who made this amazing catch and run for 67 yards to find pay dirt.

Houston led 15-9 at the half.

Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Stick the landing …

… next time, Gio.

Floatin' it in

The Fins answered on a Jacoby Brissett TD throw to Myles Gaskin.

AB to the house

Oh hey, Antonio Brown.

AB flew to the end zone for the score, giving Tampa Bay a 17-10 advantage.

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Scoop first, score second

The Jags have been a turnover machine all season, and that theme held true early in the game against Tennessee.

Scramble package

Ryan Tannehill and the Titans' offense were humming. He made things happen on this scramble TD to MyCole Pruitt.

Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

