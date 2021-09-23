National Football League By The Numbers: NFL season hits Week 3 with big streaks, milestones in play 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL season is really hitting its stride in Week 3.

On the schedule this week, Tom Brady is set to play his first game in Los Angeles as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Rams, Patrick Mahomes hopes to help his Kansas City Chiefs rebound as he chases a cool milestone, Justin Fields will make his first start and more!

Here are the numbers that define Week 3 of the NFL season.

CAROLINA PANTHERS (2-0, -8) at HOUSTON TEXANS (1-1)

8:20 p.m. ET on NFL NETWORK

Matchup: The Panthers have won three straight games against the Texans.

The Numbers

3-0: The Panthers have not started 3-0 since 2015, their last Super Bowl appearance.

2: Panthers' QB Sam Darnold was 2-10 in 12 starts with the New York Jets in 2020, but he's 2-0 in two starts in 2021.

1: The Panthers rank No. 1 in scoring defense (10.5 PPG allowed), total defense (190 total YPG allowed), rushing defense (46.5 YPG allowed), passing defense (143.5 YPG allowed), sacks (10) and QB hits (21).

324: Carolina RB Christian McCaffrey is leading the NFL in yards from scrimmage (324).

4-1: The Texans are 4-1 in their last five Thursday games.

1: Texans' QB Davis Mills will be making his first career NFL start.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (1-1) at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (1-1, -6.5)

1 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: The Chiefs have won 12 of the last 14 games in this matchup.

The Numbers

30: The Chargers have the 30th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (162 rush YPG allowed). The Chiefs rank last at 202.0 rush YPG allowed.

2019: The last time the Chiefs lost back-to-back games was Weeks 5-6 of the 2019 season.

26: The Chiefs are 26-4 in their last 30 Divisional games.

34.0: Kansas City has the No. 3 scoring offense in the NFL (34.0 PPG)

6: Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has a receiving TD in six straight regular-season games, the longest active streak in the NFL.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM (1-1) at BUFFALO BILLS (1-1, -7.5)

1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: The Bills have won seven of their last eight games against Washington.

The Numbers

4: Washington has won four straight road games, dating back to last season. This is tied with Buffalo and Seattle for the NFL's longest active streak.

1987: That's the last time Washington won at Buffalo (0-5 since).

2: The Bills have the No. 2 pass defense (161 passing YPG allowed) and No. 2 overall defense (234 total YPG allowed) in the NFL. They're also tied for second in sacks, with eight.

14: That's how many tackles for loss the Bills have racked up so far, tops in the NFL.

CHICAGO BEARS (1-1) at CLEVELAND BROWNS (1-1, -7)

1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: The Bears are 4-1 in their last five games against Cleveland.

The Numbers

20: The Bears have scored 20 points or less in each of their last four games dating back to last season (including playoffs).

5: Chicago's Jaylon Johnson leads the NFL in pass breakups, with five.

8: Nick Chubb has scored a rushing TD in eight straight regular-season games, the longest active streak in the NFL. He is the first player to accomplish this since DeAngelo Williams in 2008.

7: The Browns are 7-2 in their last nine home games.

81.6: That's Baker Mayfield's pass completion percentage, the best mark in the league.

BALTIMORE RAVENS (1-1, -8) at DETROIT LIONS (0-2)

1 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: The Ravens have won three straight games against the Lions.

The Numbers

15: Lamar Jackson is 15-4 in 19 career regular-season road starts. He has never lost back-to-back road games as a starting QB. (The Ravens lost at Raiders in Week 1).

193: Jackson ranks third in the NFL in rushing yards with 193, and the Ravens lead the NFL with 220 rushing yards per game.

2010: That's the last year the Lions won a game that wasn't started by Matthew Stafford, when Shaun Hill started the Lions’ 20-13 win against the Vikings. Jared Goff is 0-2 this season.

38.0: The Lions rank 31st in scoring defense, allowing 38.0 PPG. They are the only team to allow 35-plus points in both games this season.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (0-2) at TENNESSEE TITANS (1-1, -5.5)

1 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: The Colts have won three straight games at Tennessee and are 4-2 overall in their last six meetings.

The Numbers

5: The road team has won each of the last five matchups between these teams.

2011: That's the last season the Colts started 0-3, which is in play on Sunday.

240: Derrick Henry is leading the NFL with 240 rushing yards through two games. This is the most by a Titans RB through Weeks 1-2 since Chris Johnson went for 254 in 2009.

19: The Titans are 19-2 in the regular season when Henry rushes for at least 100 yards.

34.0: The Titans rank tied for 29th in scoring defense, allowed 34.0 PPG.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (1-1) at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (1-1, -2.5)

1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: The Patriots are 5-1 in their last six games against the Saints, but they haven't played since 2017.

10: The Saints have won 10 times in their last 12 games following a loss.

66.0: The Saints are allowing only 66.0 rushing YPG, third in the NFL.

128: The 128 total yards the Saints compiled in Week 2 were the fewest in a game under Sean Payton (since 2006), and their fewest overall since 2001.

11.5: The Patriots are allowed only 11.5 PPG, tied for second in the league. They're also fifth in total defense, allowing 297.5 YPG.

0: Among the three rookie QBs to start a game so far (Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Mac Jones), Jones is the only one who has not thrown an Interception.

ATLANTA FALCONS (0-2) at NEW YORK GIANTS (0-2, -3)

1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: This is the first meeting between these teams since 2018 when the Falcons won 23-20 in Week 7.

1-10: That's Atlanta's record in its last 11 September games.

40.0: The Falcons are allowing 40.0 PPG, the worst scoring defense in the league.

-49: The Falcons also have the worst point differential in the NFL.

0-3: Whichever team loses will start 0-3 for the second straight season.

16: Giants WR Sterling Shephard has 16 receptions, tied with Cooper Kupp and Amari Cooper for tops in the NFL.

CINCINNATI BENGALS (1-1) at PITTSBURGH STEELERS (1-1, -3)

1 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: The Bengals snapped an 11-game losing streak to the Steelers with their 27-17 win in Week 15 last season. They haven't beaten the Steelers in back-to-back matchups since 2012-2013.

6-14: The Bengals are 6-14 all-time at Heinz Field and have lost five straight games there, with their last win coming in 2015.

40: Cincinnati's Ja’Marr Chase is the first rookie WR to record a TD catch of 40 or more yards in each of his first two games since Sammy White in 1976.

75: The Steelers have recorded a sack in an NFL-record 75 straight games. They had two last week against the Raiders.

57.0: Pittsburgh has the NFL's worst rushing offense at 57.0 YPG. The Steelers also had the worst rushing offense last season (84.4 YPG), and have rushed for fewer than 100 yards in eight straight regular-season games.

ARIZONA CARDINALS (2-0, -7) at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (0-2)

1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: The Cardinals have beaten the Jags three straight times, though they haven't faced each other since 2017.

2015: That's the last time the Cardinals started a season 3-0.

36.0: The Cardinals are second in the NFL in scoring offense (36.0 PPG). They're also second in total offense (445.0 YPG).

17: The Jaguars have lost 17 straight games, including eight straight at home. Both are the longest active streaks in the NFL. Only five teams have won 18 or more consecutive games. The Lions, who lost 19 straight from December 2007 to September 2009, were the last.

-5: The Jags have the worst turnover differential in the league and are one of two teams without a takeaway so far.

3: If the Jaguars lose on Sunday, Trevor Lawrence will have lost more NFL games in three weeks (three) than he lost during his entire time at Clemson (two).

NEW YORK JETS (0-2) at DENVER BRONCOS (2-0, -10.5)

4:05 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: The Broncos are 4-1 in their last five games against the Jets.

0-11: The Jets are 0-11 in their last 11 games in September. Their last win came in Week 1 of the 2018 season.

10: Zach Wilson has been sacked 10 times, the most of any QB.

4: Wilson's four interceptions in Week 2 were more than he threw during his entire 2020 season at BYU (three).

5: Denver's Von Miller leads the NFL in tackles for loss, with five.

3-0: The Broncos are seeking their first 3-0 start since 2016.

13.0: The Broncos are allowing only 13.0 PPG, the fifth-best mark in the NFL.

MIAMI DOLPHINS (1-1) at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (2-0)

4:05 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: The Dolphins are 7-1 in their last eight games against the Raiders dating back to 2008.

24: With two takeaways in Week 2, Miami extended its NFL-best active takeaway streak to 24 games.

12-20: Jacoby Brissett, who will start at QB for the Dolphins in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa, is 12-20 as a starter.

8.5: The Dolphins have the worst scoring offense in the league, at just 8.5 per game.

2002: The Raiders haven't started a season 3-0 since 2002, when they went to the Super Bowl and lost to Jon Gruden’s Buccaneers.

817: Raiders QB Derek Carr is leading the NFL in passing yards.

350: If Carr passes for at least 350 yards, he'll be the third QB in NFL history to hit that mark in four straight regular-season games, joining Stafford (2011-2012) and Drew Brees (2011).

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (2-0, -1.5) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (2-0)

4:25 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: The Rams are 6-1 in their last seven games against the Bucs, dating back to 2012.

1: Hard to believe, but this will be the first time Tom Brady plays in a game in Los Angeles. He was on the Michigan team that played in the 1998 Rose Bowl, but was the backup to Brian Griese and didn't take a snap.

3: Brady is the third player in NFL history to have four or more TD passes in four straight regular-season games. He joins Dan Marino (four straight games in 1984) and Peyton Manning (five straight games in 2005).

4: Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski is leading the NFL in receiving TDs, with four.

39.5: Tampa Bay leads the NFL in scoring, at 39.5 PPG.

3-0: If the Rams win, it will be their third 3-0 start in coach Sean McVay's five seasons.

8-2: The Rams' record in their last 10 home games.

12-2: The Rams' record in their last 14 games in September.

16: Rams receiver Cooper Kupp is tied for the NFL lead in receptions, with 16. He's also third in yards (271) and tied for second in TDs (three).

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (1-1, -1.5) at MINNESOTA VIKINGS (0-2)

4:25 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: This is the fourth straight season that Seattle and Minnesota face each other. Seattle has won the last three meetings, all in Seattle.

7-0: This is Russell Wilson's record in starts against the Vikings, including a playoff win in January of 2016.

146.9: This is Wilson's passer rating, best in the NFL.

33: Seattle's Bobby Wagner leads the NFL with 33 tackles.

1-7: The Vikings have won just one of their last eight games in September.

6: Minnesota has allowed at least 26 points in six straight games, dating back to last season.

GREEN BAY PACKERS (1-1) at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (2-0, -3.5)

8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

Matchup: Including the playoffs, this is the fifth time in the last four seasons that these teams have played each other. During that span, the Packers have won two of three regular-season meetings, but the 49ers won their meeting in the 2020 NFC Championship game.

5: With five more touchdown passes, Aaron Rodgers will move past Dan Marino and into a tie with Philip Rivers for fifth place on the all-time passing TD list.

139.5: The Packers allow 139.5 rushing YPG, 29th in the NFL.

1-4: The Packers have won only one of their last give games in the Pacific Time Zone.

282: The 49ers' Deebo Samuel leads the NFL in receiving yards, with 282.

3-0: The last time the 49ers started 3-0 was 2019, when they opened with eight straight wins and reached the Super Bowl.

24-8: Jimmy Garoppolo's record in regular-season starts with San Francisco.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (1-1) at DALLAS COWBOYS (1-1, -3.5)

8:15 p.m. ET, Monday on ESPN

Matchup: The Cowboys have won their last three home games against the Eagles.

11.5: The Eagles are tied for second in scoring defense at 11.5 PPG. They're also third in pass defense (162.5 YPG allowed) and fourth in total defense (283.0 YPG allowed).

0 and 0: The Eagles don't have any turnovers this season. Nor do they have any takeaways.

8: So far this season, the Cowboys have improved their rush defense from 31st in 2020 (158.8 YPG allowed), to eighth (73.5 YPG allowed). They held the Bucs to 52 yards on the ground in Week 1, the Chargers to 95 in Week 2.

+4: The Cowboys lead the NFL in turnover differential, and also have a league-best six takeaways.

30: The Cowboys won last week despite scoring fewer than 30 points, the first time they've done so since Week 16 of the 2018 season. They had lost 17 straight regular-season games when scoring fewer than 30.

MILESTONES & STREAKS

Longest active winning streaks: Buccaneers (10), Raiders (3)

Longest active losing streaks: Jaguars (17), Falcons (7), Lions (6)

Tom Brady: The Buccaneers' QB is 141 passing yards away from 80,000. He would join Drew Brees (80,358) as the only QBs to reach that milestone.

Ben Roethlisberger: The Steelers' QB is two passing TDs away from 400 for his career. He would be the eighth QB in NFL history to reach 400 passing TDs.

Patrick Mahomes: The Chiefs' QB is 168 passing yards away from 15,000. If will be the fastest to ever reach that mark (49 games) if he does it this weekend.

Russell Wilson: If the Seahawks win, Wilson will become the third-fastest QB to win 100 games (147 starts), behind only Brady (131 starts) and Joe Montana (139 starts).

