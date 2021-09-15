National Football League Chiefs reign supreme, Giants in the cellar in Nick Wright's NFL tiers for Week 2 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Even with an expanded regular season, the judgment comes fast and harsh in the NFL on a weekly basis.

What is the pecking order in the NFL after a wild Week 1? Nick Wright of "First Things First" consulted with The Committee, which consists of seven people, to figure that out.

The final tiers are a product of a collection of opinions, as Wright ⁠– the self-titled chairman of The Committee ⁠– is quick to point out. In fact, that democratic effort resulted in Wright being vetoed in some instances.

"You're gonna see it, I was overruled by The Committee on a few of these teams," Wright said.

Here is how Wright and his group stacked up the 32 teams in the NFL, along with each tier's team with the best odds to win the Super Bowl, per FOX Bet.

SPENCER RATTLER WATCH: New York Giants

Super Bowl odds: Giants +9000

Wright's thoughts: "They're the worst team in the league. They're going to be the worst team in the league. … They have no present and no future. It's a total abject disaster for the Giants."

RED ALERT: Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets

Super Bowl odds: Bears +7000

Wright's thoughts: "This is one of the places I was overruled. I said, ‘Hey, Committee, can I show you some pictures of Trevor Lawrence’s neck?' They said, ‘Nick, that’s stupid. We don't know why you keep bringing it up. His team has lost 16 games in a row.'"

HAPPY, SOON SAD: Philadelphia Eagles, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans

Super Bowl odds: Broncos +4500

Wright's thoughts: "These are teams that won, but The Committee does not believe in them. Eagles and Raiders fans – I know, your teams played great. … Don't believe in you. Apologies."

WEEK 1 DISASTERS: Tennessee Titans, Washington Football Team, New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons, Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis Colts

Super Bowl odds: Titans +2800

Wright's thoughts: "Titans ⁠— bad at everything. You're supposed to be the favorites in the division. … The Patriots ⁠— you're fighting with the Dolphins to be the second-best team in the AFC East [and] you lose your home game to the Dolphins. Can't happen."

STEADY, BUT UNSPECTACULAR: Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins

Super Bowl odds: Cowboys +2800, Chargers +2800

Wright's thoughts: "I think they did exactly what most of us thought they would do. Cowboys ⁠– good offense but lose. Chargers ⁠– [Justin] Herbert finds a way to win. Dolphins ⁠– some of us thought they would beat the Patriots in a defensive battle, which they did."

WEEK 1 SURPRISES: New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, Pittsburgh Steelers

Super Bowl odds: Saints +2500

Wright's thoughts: "This is where we got in a little bit of a fight. Committee said, ‘Nick, these are surprises to you, but maybe not to all of us.’ A lot of people thought the Saints would be good. I did not. But they were excellent."

FRINGE CONTENDERS: Seattle Seahawks, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills

Super Bowl odds: Bills +1300

Wright's thoughts: "Seattle stays there, but they could move up. They were excellent."

TRUE CONTENDERS: San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers

Super Bowl odds: Buccaneers +600

Wright's thoughts: "Some movement! Green Bay drops down to the ‘true contender’ line. San Francisco and Tampa, with their wins, stay where they are."

NO. 1 CONTENDERS: Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams

Super Bowl odds: Rams +1100

Wright's thoughts: "Moving up is the L.A. Rams. Great performance [on] both sides of the ball. Stafford looked excellent. … [The Browns] lost to a team everyone is going to lose to this year. They had a fourth-quarter lead. The vast majority of teams won't be able to say that at Arrowhead."

20-0?: Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl odds: Chiefs +500

Wright's thoughts: "The 20-0 watch is officially on. If the Chiefs aren't gonna lose that game. What game are they gonna lose?"

For Wright's full breakdown, check out the video below:

