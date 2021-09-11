National Football League By The Numbers: Kick-off Sunday of the 2021 NFL season 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The first NFL Sunday is upon us.

After Thursday's barn-burner between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys kicked off the season, we're on to the busiest day in professional football.

Here are the numbers that define Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season:

All odds provided by FOX Bet.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at ATLANTA FALCONS (-3)

1 P.M. ET on FOX

Matchup: The Falcons won the most recent matchup between the two teams in 2019, 24-20, and the Eagles have not beaten the Falcons in Atlanta since 2009. They are 0-3 at Atlanta since that win.

The Numbers

7: The Eagles have lost seven of their last eight games, dating back to Week 10 of the 2020 season. Philly has also lost six straight road games.

65: The number of sacks Philadelphia allowed in 2020, 15 more than any other team in the NFL.

3: The Falcons have not won their season opener since 2017, currently riding a three-game, Week 1 losing streak.

293.6: The Falcons had the worst passing defense in the NFL in 2020, allowing 293.6 pass YPG.

NEW YORK JETS at CAROLINA PANTHERS (-4)

1 P.M. ET on CBS

Matchup: The Panthers have won three of their last four games against the Jets, including each of the last two matchups (2013 and 2017). Panthers' QB Sam Darnold will be facing his former team for the first time after being traded by the Jets in April of 2021.

The Numbers

.500: The Jets have not been over .500 since starting 1-0 in 2018.

5-1: Zach Wilson will be the first QB selected No. 2 overall to start in Week 1 since Carson Wentz in 2016. Since 1998, QBs selected No. 2 overall are 5-1 in their first career starts.

47: Since 2000, QBs making their first career start have gone 47-93-1. Since 2000, QBs making their first career start on the road have gone 20-47.

15.2: The Jets ranked last in the NFL in both scoring offense (15.2 PPG) and total offense (279.9 total YPG) in 2020.

1: The Panthers are 1-5 in their last six home games.

13: Carolina's superstar running back Christian McCaffrey will return after missing 13 games in 2020.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (-3) at CINCINNATI BENGALS

1 P.M. ET on FOX

Matchup: This is the first matchup between the Vikings and Bengals since 2017, when the Vikings defeated the Bengals in Minnesota, 34-7. The Vikings are 1-6 all-time in Cincinnati and have lost their last three games at Cincinnati. Their only win in Cincinnati was in 1992. Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Burrow and Justin Jefferson – all former LSU teammates and first-round picks – will face off for the first time as pros.

The Numbers

5: Under Mike Zimmer (since 2014), the Vikings are 5-2 in season openers.

8: Dalvin Cook – the NFL’s No. 2 rusher in 2020 with 1,557 rushing yards – has rushed for 100+ yards in eight of his last 12 regular-season games.

21.3: With Burrow in 2020 (10 games), the Bengals scored 21.3 PPG. Without Burrow in 2020 (six games), the Bengals scored just 16.3 PPG.

17: The Bengals recorded only 17 sacks in 2020 (fewest in NFL).

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (-3) at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

1 P.M. ET on FOX

Matchup: This is the first matchup between the Seahawks and Colts since 2017, which the Seahawks won in Seattle, 46-18.

The Numbers

2: Under Pete Carroll (since 2010), the Seahawks have gone just 2-5 in season openers played on the road.

8: Through eight games in 2020, Seahawks QB Russell Wilson was unreal. He completed 71% of his passes for 2,541 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He had five games with 300+ passing yards.

6: The Seahawks are 6-1 when D.K. Metcalf has 100+ receiving yards, including the playoffs.

7: The Colts have lost seven straight season openers, the longest active Week 1 losing streak in the NFL. Since 2010, the Colts are just 1-10 in Week 1 games.

0: If Carson Wentz starts for the Colts, he is 0-5 in five career starts against Seattle, including the playoffs.

ARIZONA CARDINALS at TENNESSEE TITANS (-3)

1 P.M. ET on CBS

Matchup: The Cardinals have won their last two matchups against the Titans, with the most recent game in 2017.

The Numbers

1: The Cardinals are 1-3 in their last four road games.

6: In 2020, the Cardinals were 6-1 when DeAndre Hopkins had 100+ receiving yards.

15: Derrick Henry – the NFL’s leading rusher in both 2019 and 2020 – has rushed for 100+ yards in 15 of his last 22 regular-season games.

21: The Titans are 21-2 in Henry’s career when he rushes for 100+ yards, including the playoffs.

11: The Titans had the best turnover differential in the NFL in 2020 at +11.

18: After compiling a 42-46 record (.477) as a starting QB in six seasons with the Dolphins, Ryan Tannehill is 18-8 (.692) in 26 regular-season starts with the Titans.

5: Ryan Tannehill is 5-2 in seven career Week 1 starts.

LA CHARGERS at WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM (-1.5)

1 P.M. ET on CBS

Matchup: This game will feature the 2020 Offensive Rookie of the Year (Justin Herbert) against the 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year (Chase Young). Since 2009, the reigning DROY has won four of the six matchups against the reigning OROY.

The Numbers

13: Safety Derwin James will start in Week 1 for the first time since his rookie season when he was a First-Team All-Pro in 2018. The Chargers are 13-8 with James and 11-16 without him.

20.6: Washington had the No. 4 scoring defense (20.6 PPG allowed), No. 2 total defense (304.6 total YPG), and No. 2 passing defense (191.8 YPG allowed) in 2020.

9: If Ryan Fitzpatrick throws a touchdown pass this season, he will have now thrown a TD pass for nine different franchises. He already has an NFL record with eight (Bills, Bengals, Texans, Dolphins, Jets, Rams, Bucs and Titans).

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at BUFFALO BILLS (-6.5)

1 P.M. ET on CBS

Matchup: The Bills and Steelers have faced each other in each of the last two seasons, with the Bills winning both matchups.

The Numbers

7: This is the seventh consecutive season that the Steelers will open up their season on the road. In those previous six Week 1 games, the Steelers have gone 3-2-1.

56: The Steelers led the NFL in sacks (56) and tackles for loss (103) in 2020.

1: After starting the 2020 season 11-0, the Steelers went just 1-5 in their next six games, including a playoff loss to Cleveland. During their 11-0 start, they averaged 28.8 PPG with a +12 turnover margin. During their 1-5 skid, they averaged 22.7 PPG with a -8 turnover margin.

84.4: The Steelers had the NFL’s worst rushing offense in 2020 (84.4 YPG).

3: Stefon Diggs – the NFL’s leading receiver in 2020 with 1,535 receiving yards – has 100+ receiving yards in three of his last four regular-season games.

11: Josh Allen has thrown a TD pass in 11 straight games, including the playoffs, the longest streak by a Bills QB since Ryan Fitzpatrick threw a TD pass in 15 straight games from 2009-2010.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (-8) at DETROIT LIONS

1 P.M. ET on FOX

Matchup: The 49ers have won 10 of their last 11 games against the Lions, with the most recent matchup coming in 2018 (49ers won in San Francisco, 30-27). This is the fifth time that the 49ers and Lions will face each other in Week 1 (the first time since 1984). The two teams have split the four previous Week 1 tilts.

The Numbers

1: Under Kyle Shanahan (since 2017), the 49ers are just 1-3 in season openers.

22: Since Jimmy Garoppolo joined the 49ers in the middle of the 2017 season, the 49ers are 22-8 (.733) in his 30 regular-season starts. The 49ers are 7-19 (.269) in 26 regular-season games without Garoppolo since he joined the team.

419.8: The Lions had the worst total defense in the NFL (419.8 total YPG allowed) in 2020.

0: Jared Goff is 3-5 in eight career starts against the 49ers (all with the Rams), but he's 0-4 in his last four. However, Goff is 4-0 in four career Week 1 starts (all with the Rams).

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (-3) at HOUSTON TEXANS

1 P.M. ET on CBS

Matchup: The Texans have won six straight matchups against the Jaguars.

The Numbers

19: If the Jaguars win, Trevor Lawrence would be the first QB selected No. 1 overall to win his first NFL start since David Carr in 2002 – 19 years ago. Since Carr won his NFL debut for the Texans in 2002, QBs selected No. 1 overall have gone 0-12-1 in their first career NFL starts.

0: With a loss, the Jaguars would fall to 0-16 in their last 16 games. They would be the 16th team in NFL history to go 0-16 in a 16-game span (the first since the Browns lost 17 straight from Jan. 1, 2017 – Dec. 31, 2017).

160.3: The Texans had the worst rushing defense in the NFL (160.3 rush YPG allowed) in 2020.

9: The Texans had the fewest takeaways in the NFL (9) in 2020.

CLEVELAND BROWNS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (-5.5)

4:25 P.M. ET on CBS

Matchup: The Chiefs have won four straight games against the Browns, including a 22-17 win in the 2021 AFC divisional round. The Chiefs have won six straight season openers, while the Browns have not won a Week 1 game since 2004 (0-15-1 since their 2004 season opener, a tie in 2018 vs. PIT).

The Numbers

6: Nick Chubb has a rushing TD in six straight regular-season games, tied for the longest active streak in the NFL with J.K. Dobbins.

6: The Chiefs have won six straight season openers, tied with the Packers for the longest active Week 1 winning streak in the NFL.

37.4: Over the last five seasons, the Chiefs have averaged 37.4 points per game in Week 1, scoring 30+ in all five games.

10: Patrick Mahomes in three career Week 1 starts is completing 69.6% of his passes, throwing for 845 yards, 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

25: Patrick Mahomes has thrown a TD pass in 25 straight regular-season games, the longest active streak in NFL.

MIAMI DOLPHINS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (-3.5)

4:25 P.M. ET on CBS

Matchup: The Dolphins and Patriots split their season series in 2020, with the Dolphins winning the most recent matchup 22-12. Two national title-winning Alabama QBs – Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones – will face off, and this is the 10th time that the Patriots and Dolphins will face each other in Week 1. The Patriots are 5-4 in those nine games.

The Numbers

29: The Dolphins led the NFL in takeaways (29) in 2020.

1: The Dolphins defeated the Patriots in Week 15 of the 2020 season. Since 2001, the Dolphins have only beaten the Patriots in back-to-back matchups once (Week 15 of 2013 season and Week 1 of 2014 season).

16: Under Bill Belichick (since 2000), the Patriots are 16-5 in season openers. In Week 1 games played at home, the Patriots are 11-2 under Belichick.

GREEN BAY PACKERS (-3.5) at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

4:25 P.M. ET on FOX

Matchup: The Packers and Saints played each other in 2020 in New Orleans, with the Packers winning 37-30. This game will be played in Jacksonville, Florida. Aaron Rodgers has only started seven career games in the state of Florida, going 3-4 in those games. In 2020, the Packers had the No. 1 scoring offense in the NFL (31.8 PPG), while the Saints had the No. 5 scoring defense in the NFL (21.1 PPG allowed). This is the third time that the Packers and Saints will face each other in Week 1. The Packers are 2-0 in those games (most recent in 2011).

The Numbers

11: The Packers had the fewest team turnovers (11) in 2020.

10: Aaron Rodgers is 10-3 in season openers in his career. He's completed 67.2% of his passes for 3,239 yards, 27 TDs and six interceptions.

26: The Saints were tied for the third-most takeaways (26) in 2020.

6: Sunday will be Jameis Winston’s first start since Week 17 of the 2019 season. Under Sean Payton, the Saints are 6-2 in season openers at home.

DENVER BRONCOS (-3) at NEW YORK GIANTS

4:25 P.M. ET on FOX

Matchup: This is the first matchup between the Giants and Broncos since 2017, when the Giants won in Denver, 23-10).

The Numbers

16: The Broncos had the worst turnover differential in the NFL (-16) in 2020.

4: Teddy Bridgewater will be starting for his fourth different team. Bridgewater is 0-2 in two career Week 1 starts.

18: Since making the playoffs in 2016, the Giants have an 18-46 record over the last four seasons. The Giants are 9-23 at home over that span. Saquon Barkley will return after tearing his ACL in Week 2 of 2020.

8: Daniel Jones is just 8-18 (.308) in 26 regular-season starts. Jones is 4-9 (.308) in 13 starts at home.

CHICAGO BEARS at LA RAMS (-8)

8:20 P.M. ET on NBC

Matchup: The Bears and Rams have faced each other in each of the last three seasons, with the Rams winning the last two matchups. Both QBs – Andy Dalton and Matt Stafford – will be making their first starts for their new teams.

The Numbers

3: Andy Dalton will be starting for his third team in three seasons.

3: After beginning the 2020 season 5-1, the Bears are 3-8 in their last 11 games (including playoffs).

4: Under Sean McVay (since 2017), the Rams are a perfect 4-0 in season openers. They have won those four by an average of 15.8 PPG.

1: The Rams had the No. 1 total defense (281.9 total YPG allowed), No. 1 passing defense (190.7 YPG allowed), and No. 1 scoring defense (18.5 PPG allowed) in 2020.

BALTIMORE RAVENS (-4) at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

8:15 P.M. ET – MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL on ESPN

Matchup: The Ravens have won six of their last eight matchups against the Raiders, and have won each of their last two games against the Raiders (2017 and 2018).

The Numbers

5: The Ravens have won five straight season openers. Over the last four seasons, the Ravens have won each of their Week 1 games by 20+ points (+36.3 average margin of victory).

10: Under John Harbaugh (since 2008), the Ravens are 10-3 in Week 1.

1: The Ravens have had the No. 1 rushing offense in the NFL in each of the last two seasons, but have lost RBs J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill to season-ending injuries.

10: Under Jon Gruden (since 2018), the Raiders are just 10-14 in home games. However, the Raiders have won four of their last five season openers.

MILESTONES & STREAKS

Longest active Week 1 winning streaks: Packers (6), Chiefs (6), Ravens (5), Rams (4), Patriots (3)

Longest active Week 1 losing streaks: Colts (7), Texans (4), Giants (4), Falcons (3)

For more up-to-date news on all things NFL, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

