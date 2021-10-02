National Football League Washington vs. Falcons odds: How to bet, picks, point spread, more 21 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Washington Football Team heads to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

The Falcons fly into this game on a high note, after defeating the New York Giants 17-14. On the flip side, the Football Team was run off the field by the Buffalo Bills in Week 3. Both teams are trying to get back to .500 in this pivotal game.

For more NFL odds for Week 4, click here , and check out the all-new "Odds" section on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app for everything you need in the sports betting world.

In a matchup between two teams still figuring things out, should you ride with Washington, who many expected to win the NFC East? Or Atlanta, coming off a win and with some confidence?

Here are the point spread, moneyline, total scoring over/under, and picks from our betting expert on vs. ( with all odds via FOX Bet ).

So where should you be looking to place your bets? For that, we turn to Colin Cowherd.

Washington Football Team @ Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Falcons -1 (Falcons favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Washington covers)

Moneyline: Falcons -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.50 total); Washington +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring over/under: 49 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "Washington lost to the Chargers. Los Angeles is pretty good. They got beat soundly by the Bills, who are a top 5 team in the NFL. And, then they beat the Giants. We don't think they are a great team, but I'd take Washington here if I had to simply because it's a step down in competition. At least with Washington, you are getting these coaches in their second year of the system.

"We have to be honest about Atlanta, they were getting beat by the Giants the entire game. The Falcons have new coordinators and a new system. Matt Ryan is a quarterback who needs about a year in a system to really flourish."

"I think getting hammered by Buffalo is no great shame. Outside of the Rams and Bucs, are we sure that Buffalo isn't the third-best team in the league?

"Washington can move the ball. I saw them move the ball at different times in all their games. I think Washington is the more sound football team with a staff that is in the second year of their system. So, if you are asking me to pick a winner here, I would go with Washington."

"Atlanta has been outplayed in every game I've watched, including against New York."

Ready to place your bets? Sign up at FOX Bet right here!

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars, including a $10,000 on the Big Noon Kickoff game of the week, a weekly $25,000 contest across college football and, of course, the Sunday NFL Challenge. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.