National Football League
Washington vs. Falcons odds: How to bet, picks, point spread, more Washington vs. Falcons odds: How to bet, picks, point spread, more
National Football League

Washington vs. Falcons odds: How to bet, picks, point spread, more

21 mins ago

The Washington Football Team heads to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

The Falcons fly into this game on a high note, after defeating the New York Giants 17-14. On the flip side, the Football Team was run off the field by the Buffalo Bills in Week 3. Both teams are trying to get back to .500 in this pivotal game.

For more NFL odds for Week 4, click here, and check out the all-new "Odds" section on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app for everything you need in the sports betting world.

In a matchup between two teams still figuring things out, should you ride with Washington, who many expected to win the NFC East? Or Atlanta, coming off a win and with some confidence?

Here are the point spread, moneyline, total scoring over/under, and picks from our betting expert on vs. (with all odds via FOX Bet).

So where should you be looking to place your bets? For that, we turn to Colin Cowherd.

Washington Football Team @ Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Falcons -1 (Falcons favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Washington covers)
Moneyline: Falcons -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.50 total); Washington +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Total scoring over/under: 49 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "Washington lost to the Chargers. Los Angeles is pretty good. They got beat soundly by the Bills, who are a top 5 team in the NFL. And, then they beat the Giants. We don't think they are a great team, but I'd take Washington here if I had to simply because it's a step down in competition. At least with Washington, you are getting these coaches in their second year of the system. 

"We have to be honest about Atlanta, they were getting beat by the Giants the entire game. The Falcons have new coordinators and a new system. Matt Ryan is a quarterback who needs about a year in a system to really flourish."

"I think getting hammered by Buffalo is no great shame. Outside of the Rams and Bucs, are we sure that Buffalo isn't the third-best team in the league?

"Washington can move the ball. I saw them move the ball at different times in all their games. I think Washington is the more sound football team with a staff that is in the second year of their system. So, if you are asking me to pick a winner here, I would go with Washington."

"Atlanta has been outplayed in every game I've watched, including against New York."

Ready to place your bets? Sign up at FOX Bet right here!

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars, including a $10,000 on the Big Noon Kickoff game of the week, a weekly $25,000 contest across college football and, of course, the Sunday NFL Challenge. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
Gambling
share story
Colin's Blazin' 5: Week 4
National Football League

Colin's Blazin' 5: Week 4

Colin's Blazin' 5: Week 4
Colin Cowherd breaks down his top five betting picks for a loaded Week 4 in the NFL. Check out who he's favoring.
2 hours ago
All He Needed Was A Little Help
National Football League

All He Needed Was A Little Help

All He Needed Was A Little Help
With better coaching and talent around him, Carolina quarterback Sam Darnold is showing what he can do, Martin Rogers writes.
16 hours ago
Sammy P's Best CFB and NFL Bets
National Football League

Sammy P's Best CFB and NFL Bets

Sammy P's Best CFB and NFL Bets
Sammy P highlights his best CFB and NFL bets ahead of this weekend's college football and NFL slates.
18 hours ago
NFL Week 4 Odds And Picks
National Football League

NFL Week 4 Odds And Picks

NFL Week 4 Odds And Picks
From picks to lines, find out everything you need to know about NFL odds to make your Week 4 wagers here!
19 hours ago
Burrowed Time
Joe Burrow

Burrowed Time

Burrowed Time
The Bengals are 3-1 and atop the AFC North thanks to the brilliance of Joe Burrow, who returned this season from a torn ACL.
19 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes