Washington Football Team chasing playoff berth, Cowboys in NFC East

The Washington Football Team could be on the verge of something monumental.

After looking dead in the water following a four-game losing streak that put them at 2-6 on the season, WFT has ripped off three straight wins, including a 17-15 triumph over the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football.

That win catapulted WFT into the seventh spot in the NFC playoff standings and, furthermore, keeps them in contention in the NFC East.

Washington's reversal of fortune is due in large part to a dramatic turnaround by its defense, which had been a disappointment through the first half of the season.

After allowing 28.4 points per game in the first eight games of the season, Washington has clamped down, allowing just 18.3 PPG during its three-game winning streak.

WFT has also held opponents to a 32.3% (10-for-31) third-down conversion rate during the streak after allowing opponents to convert 56.5% (65-for-115) of third-down attempts in the first eight games of the season.

What makes the defensive 180 even more impressive is the fact that Washington has been able to do it without reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young for the past two games. Young tore his ACL in a win over the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10.

And don't be fooled — it hasn't all been about the defense.

During the recent winning streak, quarterback Taylor Heinicke has completed 69 of 89 pass attempts (77.5%) for 685 yards (228.3 YPG) and five touchdowns while throwing just one interception. Those numbers have been good for a 112.8 passer rating.

Heinicke is the second quarterback in Washington franchise history to post a completion percentage above 70% in three straight games (minimum 10 pass attempts), joining Kirk Cousins (2015).

Now, Washington is just two games behind the Dallas Cowboys for first in the NFC East, with two games against the 'Boys remaining on the schedule — at home in Week 14 and at Dallas in Week 16.

Heinicke's impressive hot streak has led Skip Bayless to believe the Cowboys are in real danger of losing the division, as he explained on "Undisputed."

"I believe our archrivals have caught fire," Bayless said. "I'm just going off what my eye test tells me. I just watched the new Fitzmagic. … He can get out of harm's way. He's just your basic little gamer, baller. And I just watched him beat Tom Brady, Cam Newton and then Russell Wilson. That's how you catch fire in the year."

Shannon Sharpe said Monday that even though Washington has kicked it into high gear, the early lead Dallas created should be too much for WFT to overcome.

And if it proves not to be, he said, Dallas should be "embarrassed."

"I'm not overly concerned about [WFT] in this division, considering they spotted the Cowboys so many games early. I understand that this is a marathon, not a sprint, but even in a marathon, you let somebody get too far ahead of you, ain't no catching 'em."

Still, it can't be ignored that Washington essentially controls its destiny when it comes to potentially winning the NFC East. Of its final six games, five are against NFC East opponents, including those two matchups with the Cowboys.

Three weeks ago, it appeared that Washington was headed toward a top-10 selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. Now, WFT could be headed to the top of the division and a home playoff game on wild-card weekend.

Just how wild would that be?

